Tayside dentist invests £600k on equipment to cut waiting times

The dentist, who runs five practices across Tayside and Fife, plans to step away from the business to focus on research.

By Gavin Harper
Tayside dentist Rami Sarraf with 3D printed teeth which were scanned at White Pearl Dental Practice in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A Tayside dental practice is making a £600,000 investment in new equipment that will aid a range of treatments and help cut waiting times.

First Alba Healthcare, run by Dr Rami Sarraf, has two practices in Dundee, one in Fife and two in Perthshire.

In 2021, the business spent £250,000 on the latest 3D intraoral scanning technology.

Now the business is making another six-figure investment in its quest to provide patients with the most innovative services.

The £600,000 is being spent on including a 3D printer, three lasers, bite recognition software, plus two milling machines.

Mr Sarraf said the “major technological investment” will make a huge difference to its patients.

“It’s like shortening the diagnosing process, which could take up to a year, into a week. It’s phenomenal.

£600k spent on new equipment

While patients in Fife have complained of significant difficulty in accessing NHS dentists since the Covid pandemic, Mr Sarraf’s business continues to grow.

He said the six-figure investment in new technology will also help to cut waiting times.

“This is serious kit we’ve purchased,” added Mr Sarraf.

“Clearly it comes at a very significant price to the business, but this is one we feel is very much worth making.

“It’s very important to tailor a treatment plan for every patient after a thorough interview, and to understand their habits and needs.

“That is very important because we treat people, not just their teeth.”

Dentist Rami Sarraf with new digital equipment, which he has invested £600k in adding to his practices. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Working digitally you can see so much more. Instead of working with something the size of 2mm you can magnify it on a monitor and you can see exactly what you are trying to do.

“If we pay attention to detail, you get results. It’s about the comfort of the treatment as well.”

Dr Sarraf employs a team of 45 staff at his five practices which are run with his wife, Dr Ewa Plewa Sarraf, who is also a dentist.

The couple have grown First Alba Healthcare since they moved to Scotland from Nottingham in 2009.

The business began with 1,600 registered patients, but it has grown to about 40,000 patients across its five practices in Tayside and Fife.

Tayside dentist plans to step back

Meanwhile, Dr Sarraf has decided to step away from the day-to-day running of First Alba Healthcare.

Later this year he will move to Dubai to work on research and development projects.

“I’ll be working with some big names in dentistry,” he said.

Dentist Rami Sarraf outside White Pearl Dental Practice in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Splitting my time between here and Dubai will put us even in an even better position to introduce more technology in the near future.

“In the circles in which I’m going to be mixing, I’ll be at the very centre of innovation. I will be able to ensure that my practice remain ahead of the curve.

“If it goes well, in a year or so, it might make Dundee the capital of digital dentistry in the UK.”

