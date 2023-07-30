Perth photographer captures moment American jets are refuelled in skies above Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth photographer captures moment American jets are refuelled in skies above Perth

Stuart Cowper photographed four F-22s, accompanied by a larger plane, flying over the area on Saturday morning.

By Laura Devlin
The F-22s in the skies over Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
The F-22s in the skies over Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

A photographer has spoken about the moment he captured American fighter jets being refuelled in the skies over Perth.

Stuart Cowper photographed four F-22s, accompanied by a larger plane, flying over the area on Saturday morning.

The fighter jets can be refuelled mid-air using a tanker, which transfers fuel to the receiving aircraft as they both fly.

Stuart captured the moment completely by chance, having originally ventured out to capture a steam locomotive passing through the area.

The jets were photographed by chance. Image: Stuart Cowper

He said: “It was around 11.45am on Saturday.

“I had been out taking photos of the steam engine and wasn’t paying attention to what was coming over, then I heard the noise and looked up and caught them.

“You get regular flights of American jets but more often than not they get clouded out, so I was lucky.

“There were two more lots that came over but it had clouded over by that point.”

F-22s above Perth ‘rare to see’

The F-22, a model which first entered service 25 years ago, is an American twin-engine fighter jet.

And while it may be common to see such jets flying over Scotland, Stuart says it was something of a coup to capture the F-22s.

He added: “They usually do fly up over Leuchars and then between Dundee and Perth.

“Sometimes you can hear them but not see them.

“But it’s usually not the F-22s that fly over but the F-15s or F-16s.

“The F-22s are rarer to see.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The F-22s in the skies over Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Under-fire GEOAmey apologises for disrupting Perth assault trial
The F-22s in the skies over Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Alyth AFC pavilion badly damaged in early morning fire
Steven Flynn appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court.
Career criminal caught in staff cupboard at WH Smith's in Perth
The F-22s in the skies over Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
How have community groups benefitted from Perthshire's Enchanted Forest?
Karen Inkster with two donkeys.
Little donkey who made a big impact inspires Perthshire open day for sick and…
Lorraine Hoodless with a glass of wine. Image: Lorraine Hoodless.
Comedian from Perth to perform Edinburgh Fringe shows about drinking alcohol
The F-22s in the skies over Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
CHLOE BURRELL: Perthshire Brass helped me feel at home in Fair City
Architect picture of the proposed development at Loch Rannoch Marina.
Proposal for 20 new holiday homes on Loch Rannoch Marina
The front of Strathtay Post Office and shop.
Chance to buy home with post office and shop in heart of Perthshire village
The F-22s in the skies over Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Van driver who struck two children on Perthshire road handed ‘minimum’ ban