REVIEW: Bastille storm Slessor Gardens as the curtain comes down on Bad Blood anniversary tour

Bastille stormed Dundee on Saturday as the indie pop group brought their Bad Blood 10th anniversary tour to a close at Slessor Gardens.

Celebrating a decade since launching the album, the band arrived on stage at 9pm before launching into hit song Pompeii which got the crowd going.

The band played all 21 songs from the Bad Blood album, with the crowd energetically bouncing along.

During ‘Flaws’, lead singer Dan Smith headed down to the golden circle to sing with the fans.

Bastille also allowed fans online to choose a song for the set, with hit Laughter Lines wining the vote.

The band joked the outcome of the vote kept the cello player on the track from getting to the pub for a further 10 minutes.

Delighting the Scottish crowd, Bastille also brought on a saltire and thanked the backing singer, Bim for her support.

A quick rendition of the popular gig chant ‘here we go’ swiftly followed.

And after a hour and forty minutes of hits, the gig was nearing its end.

The rain came might’ve come down just time for Bastille’s finale but it definitely didn’t dampen the atmosphere at Slessor Gardens.