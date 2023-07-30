REVIEW: Bastille storm Slessor Gardens as the curtain comes down on Bad Blood anniversary tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

REVIEW: Bastille storm Slessor Gardens as the curtain comes down on Bad Blood anniversary tour

The indie pop band have been celebrating a decade since launching the album.

Bastille performed to the Slessor Gardens crows on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. 
Bastille performed to the Slessor Gardens crows on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. 
By Lynn Connor

Bastille stormed Dundee on Saturday as the indie pop group brought their Bad Blood 10th anniversary tour to a close at Slessor Gardens.

Celebrating a decade since launching the album, the band arrived on stage at 9pm before launching into hit song Pompeii which got the crowd going.

The band played all 21 songs from the Bad Blood album, with the crowd energetically bouncing along.

During ‘Flaws’, lead singer Dan Smith headed down to the golden circle to sing with the fans.

Lead singer Dan Smith. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dan Smith in amongst the crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Bastille also allowed fans online to choose a song for the set, with hit Laughter Lines wining the vote.

The band joked the outcome of the vote kept the cello player on the track from getting to the pub for a further 10 minutes.

The band were celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Bad Blood album. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fans enjoying the show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Delighting the Scottish crowd, Bastille also brought on a saltire and thanked the backing singer, Bim for her support.

A quick rendition of the popular gig chant ‘here we go’ swiftly followed.

Bastille brought the Scottish flag on stage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Slessor Gardens crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And after a hour and forty minutes of hits, the gig was nearing its end.

The rain came might’ve come down just time for Bastille’s finale but it definitely didn’t dampen the atmosphere at Slessor Gardens.

More from Dundee

Bastille performed to the Slessor Gardens crows on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. 
Dundee Race for Life: 52 of the best pictures as hundreds join the fun…
Dan Smith of Bastille visiting Assai Records in Dundee on Saturday.
Bastille star visits Dundee record shop and signs albums before huge Slessor Gardens show
Police on the flyover above the Kingsway, where the woman's body was found
Kingsway death: Police appeal for passers-by to come forward as probe continues
Bastille performed to the Slessor Gardens crows on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. 
Bastille in Dundee: 62 great pictures as band entertain crowds at Slessor Gardens
Bastille performed to the Slessor Gardens crows on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. 
One of Dundee's oldest shops on why it will never go out of fashion
Bastille performed to the Slessor Gardens crows on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. 
Unique piece of Dundee literary history on offer at Angus antique book sale
Doreen Bruce on her mobility scooter outside her home in Downfield, Dundee
Dundee woman, 65, 'left isolated' as mobility scooter banned from Xplore buses
Bastille performed to the Slessor Gardens crows on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. 
Dundee indie games studio Astrodreamer getting off the ground thanks to major cash injections
Bastille performed to the Slessor Gardens crows on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. 
Police appeal to trace Renfrewshire teen who may have travelled to Dundee
Bastille performed to the Slessor Gardens crows on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. 
Kingsway in Dundee reopens as police probe into death of woman, 28, continues