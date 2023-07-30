Dundee REVIEW: Bastille storm Slessor Gardens as the curtain comes down on Bad Blood anniversary tour The indie pop band have been celebrating a decade since launching the album. Bastille performed to the Slessor Gardens crows on Saturday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. By Lynn Connor Share REVIEW: Bastille storm Slessor Gardens as the curtain comes down on Bad Blood anniversary tour Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4598476/bastile-slessor-gardens-bad-blood-tour/ Copy Link Bastille stormed Dundee on Saturday as the indie pop group brought their Bad Blood 10th anniversary tour to a close at Slessor Gardens. Celebrating a decade since launching the album, the band arrived on stage at 9pm before launching into hit song Pompeii which got the crowd going. The band played all 21 songs from the Bad Blood album, with the crowd energetically bouncing along. During ‘Flaws’, lead singer Dan Smith headed down to the golden circle to sing with the fans. Lead singer Dan Smith. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Dan Smith in amongst the crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Bastille also allowed fans online to choose a song for the set, with hit Laughter Lines wining the vote. The band joked the outcome of the vote kept the cello player on the track from getting to the pub for a further 10 minutes. The band were celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Bad Blood album. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Fans enjoying the show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Delighting the Scottish crowd, Bastille also brought on a saltire and thanked the backing singer, Bim for her support. A quick rendition of the popular gig chant ‘here we go’ swiftly followed. Bastille brought the Scottish flag on stage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The Slessor Gardens crowd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. And after a hour and forty minutes of hits, the gig was nearing its end. The rain came might’ve come down just time for Bastille’s finale but it definitely didn’t dampen the atmosphere at Slessor Gardens.