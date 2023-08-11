Robbers steal clothing in Perthshire incident involving car and motorbike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Robbers steal clothing in Perthshire incident involving car and motorbike

Police have appealed for dashcam footage following the robbery.

By Andrew Robson
The A823 near Powmill, Perthshire, and police stock image.
The incident happened on the A823 near Powmill, Perthshire. Image: Google Street View.

Police are hunting for two suspects following a robbery involving a car and motorbike on a Perthshire road.

It happened on the A823 near Powmill between 1.45pm and 1.55pm on Wednesday.

The victim had possessions including an article of clothing and motorcycle keys removed from them by two males.

Two male suspects in Perthshire robbery

Two suspects are described as two white males between 25-30 years old.

Police described the first suspect as 6ft tall, with a stocky build, medium-length dark hair and a beard.

The second suspect is described as 6ft tall, with a slight build, dark hair and a beard.

Police Scotland said: “Officers are investigating the matter and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have been in the area and may have dash-cam footage.”

“Inquiries are ongoing, we ask for any witnesses to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1830 August 9 2023 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

