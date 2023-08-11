Robbers steal clothing in Perthshire incident involving car and motorbike

Police are hunting for two suspects following a robbery involving a car and motorbike on a Perthshire road.

It happened on the A823 near Powmill between 1.45pm and 1.55pm on Wednesday.

The victim had possessions including an article of clothing and motorcycle keys removed from them by two males.

Two male suspects in Perthshire robbery

Two suspects are described as two white males between 25-30 years old.

Police described the first suspect as 6ft tall, with a stocky build, medium-length dark hair and a beard.

The second suspect is described as 6ft tall, with a slight build, dark hair and a beard.

Police Scotland said: “Officers are investigating the matter and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have been in the area and may have dash-cam footage.”

“Inquiries are ongoing, we ask for any witnesses to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1830 August 9 2023 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”