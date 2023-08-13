‘Never go to sleep on an argument’: Perthshire lovebirds share secrets of 70-year marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Never go to sleep on an argument’: Perthshire lovebirds share secrets of 70-year marriage

Platinum anniversary couple Ray and Lorna Armstrong are both 94 and living happily at home in Blairgowrie.

By Morag Lindsay
Ray and Lorna Armstrong
Ray and Lorna Armstrong, both 94, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on August 13. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The omens were mixed when Ray Armstrong first set eyes on the woman who would become his wife.

For him it was love at first sight. Lorna laughs that the process took a little longer.

But once their hearts were set on one another, there really was no stopping them.

And today, the Blairgowrie couple are celebrating 70 years of married bliss.

Ray and Lorna Armstrong seated on a sofa reading telegram with a photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla on the front.
Ray and Lorna Armstrong with their telegram congratulating them on their anniversary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Both are aged 94 – although Ray is the “toy boy” by a few months, jokes daughter Allison.

And with her assistance, they are living well at home in the Perthshire town.

Their platinum wedding anniversary, on Sunday, will be celebrated with family.

Perthshire is where careers and family flourished

Blairgowrie has been a happy home for the couple, who moved there after Ray retired from banking in 1989.

They met at a dance and were married on August 13 1953 in St Gabriel’s Church, Heaton, Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Three children followed – Allison, David and Susan – and in 1973 Ray got a new job with the Bank of Scotland in Dundee and brought the family north from Darlington.

Ray and Lorna Armstrong on their wedding day.
Ray and Lorna Armstrong on their wedding day. Image: Allison Armstrong.

They settled in Perth, where Lorna worked for many years as a teacher, mostly at Tulloch Primary School, before retiring to Blairgowrie.

The Armstrong dynasty has now extended to four grandchildren and five great grandchildren and the couple were looking forward to catching up with some of them on Sunday.

Secret of a happy marriage? Ask the experts

There’s only one question everyone wants answered on an occasion like this though.

What is the secret of a long and happy marriage?

Ray and Lorna Armstrong.
Ray and Lorna Armstrong at their home in Blairgowrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

For Lorna it’s simple: “Never go to sleep on an argument.”

And for Ray, it’s advice that all of us – married or not – would do well to follow: “Just be friends and respect one another.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Max Simonetti looking delighted on a motorbike.
Bikers' surprise gives Perthshire birthday boy a day to remember
It was thought Greta Gerwig had mentioned Aberfeldy in an interview. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP.
Barbie screenings sell out in Aberfeldy after director Greta Gerwig's interview
Friarton Bridge.
Busy Perth bridge to close for emergency repairs after crash
John Michie is starring at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Fraser Band
Interview: Taggart star John Michie leads in new Pitlochry theatre play
Rory Stewart visits Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2002. mage: Shutterstock
Rory Stewart: 'I often think our refusal to engage with the Taliban is sour…
Dishes on display at Bombay Club in Auchterarder
Restaurant review: A taste of India at Bombay Club in Auchterarder's Glendevon Hotel
Sanjeev Kohli / Navid from Still Game.
'No matter what I do, I'll always be Navid from Still Game': Sanjeev Kohli…
Glendarcey House in Gleneagles village.
Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m
The Gallazi family.
Perthshire brothers need sponsors after winning world kickboxing titles
Taymouth Castle sign on gates to the estate in Kenmore.
COURIER OPINION: Kenmore can fight its own battles over Taymouth Castle saga

Conversation