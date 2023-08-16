Braco set for new substation as part of Beauly-Denny power line upgrade

Plans for a new electricity substation at Braco to serve the Beauly-Denny power line will be presented to locals next week.

SSEN Transmission is holding a public consultation event in Braco Hall on Tuesday.

The proposed substation would be capable of accommodating a new 400 kilovolt (kV) power line.

The plan is to site it close to the existing 275kV substation, known as Braco West.

SSEN Transmission says the upgrade is necessary to accommodate an increase in new renewable energy generation across the country.

Braco substation a key part of controversial power line

The 137-mile Beauly-Denny overhead line became fully operational in 2015.

It had been highly controversial, and only went ahead after an 11-month public inquiry which cost around £10 million.

It was built to replace the previous 132kV line, and features two circuits – one operating at 400kV and the second at 275kV.

SSEN Transmission says increasing amounts of renewable electricity coming into the system mean it is now necessary to uprate the second circuit from 275kV to 400kV.

The company says two new substations are also required – one near Braco and the other in Fasnakyle near Cannich in the Highlands.

Locals will be heard, pledge bosses

SSEN Transmission Project Manager Conal Brown said the upgrades will help the UK and Scottish Government’s hit their 2030 climate change targets, as well as securing the country’s future energy independence.

“We have carried out extensive studies to determine our initial proposals so far, and we are now seeking feedback from stakeholders for the proposed new substation at Braco West,” he said.

“This feedback will then be used to help inform our designs as we further develop the project.

“We will be working closely with the local community and wider stakeholders to help inform the ongoing development of this substation at Braco West and encourage anyone with an interest in our proposals to visit us at our Braco consultation event to share their views, which will be carefully considered as we further refine our plans.”

The session is at Braco Hall, Feddall Road, Braco, Dunblane, FK15 9QD.

SSEN Ttransmission representatives will be there between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Feedback on the project can also be submitted via the dedicated project page here until Tuesday October 3.

The Beauly-Denny public inquiry heard from 300 witnesses over 105 days in Inverness, Newtonmore, Perth and Stirling. It also dealt with 17,295 objections.

SSEN chiefs say the line has enabled a “modern day renewables revolution”.