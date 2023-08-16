Braco set for new substation as part of Beauly-Denny power line upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Braco set for new substation as part of Beauly-Denny power line upgrade

Locals are being invited to view the plans for themselves at an event in Braco Village Hall

By Morag Lindsay
walkers silhouetted against sky with electricity pylons behind.
SSEN Transmission wants to build a new Braco substation.

Plans for a new electricity substation at Braco to serve the Beauly-Denny power line will be presented to locals next week.

SSEN Transmission is holding a public consultation event in Braco Hall on Tuesday.

The proposed substation would be capable of accommodating a new 400 kilovolt (kV) power line.

The plan is to site it close to the existing 275kV substation, known as Braco West.

Braco Village Hall exterior.
The substation plans will be on display in Braco Village Hall. Image: Google Maps.

SSEN Transmission says the upgrade is necessary to accommodate an increase in new renewable energy generation across the country.

Braco substation a key part of controversial power line

The 137-mile Beauly-Denny overhead line became fully operational in 2015.

It had been highly controversial, and only went ahead after an 11-month public inquiry which cost around £10 million.

It was built to replace the previous 132kV line, and features two circuits – one operating at 400kV and the second at 275kV.

SSEN Transmission says increasing amounts of renewable electricity coming into the system mean it is now necessary to uprate the second circuit from 275kV to 400kV.

Man walking away from a placard which reads 'Pylons just say no' on Sheriffmuir.
A placard at Sherrifmuir near Dunblane as the Beauly-Denny line public inquiry got under way.

The company says two new substations are also required – one near Braco and the other in Fasnakyle near Cannich in the Highlands.

Locals will be heard, pledge bosses

SSEN Transmission Project Manager Conal Brown said the upgrades will help the UK and Scottish Government’s hit their 2030 climate change targets, as well as securing the country’s future energy independence.

“We have carried out extensive studies to determine our initial proposals so far, and we are now seeking feedback from stakeholders for the proposed new substation at Braco West,” he said.

“This feedback will then be used to help inform our designs as we further develop the project.

“We will be working closely with the local community and wider stakeholders to help inform the ongoing development of this substation at Braco West and encourage anyone with an interest in our proposals to visit us at our Braco consultation event to share their views, which will be carefully considered as we further refine our plans.”

An electricity pylon at Sherrifmuir near Dunblane with the Braes of Doune windfarm in the background.
An electricity pylon at Sherrifmuir near Dunblane with the Braes of Doune windfarm in the background.

The session is at Braco Hall, Feddall Road, Braco, Dunblane, FK15 9QD.

SSEN Ttransmission representatives will be there between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Feedback on the project can also be submitted via the dedicated project page here until Tuesday October 3.

The Beauly-Denny public inquiry heard from 300 witnesses over 105 days in Inverness, Newtonmore, Perth and Stirling. It also dealt with 17,295 objections.

SSEN chiefs say the line has enabled a “modern day renewables revolution”.

 

