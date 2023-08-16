Aldi to open new-look Perth store following refurbishment

Aldi will reopen one of its Perth stores on Thursday following a refurbishment, while new jobs have also been created.

The shop at Inveralmond Retail Park has been given a makeover as part of a £600 million investment by Aldi into its stores across the UK.

The new-look store will reopen on Thursday.

Store manager Nicki Sneddon said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

What’s changed inside Perth Aldi?

Standing at 960 sq m of retail space, the shop features more customer-focused layout.

The new-look store offers increased space, which has been dedicated to fresh Scottish meat and fish.

More space has also been given to health and beauty products, award-winning Scottish craft beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products.

Meanwhile, bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle so they don’t get squashed under other items.

There are also new, easy-to-browse freezers and an improved Food to Go section.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for Perth customers and the new-look store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

The revamped store will open its doors at 8am on Thursday.

Perth set for new Aldi store in 2024

The refurbishment of the Inveralmond Retail Park store comes as Aldi continues work on its new Fair City store.

The new shop will be located on vacant land just off Necessity Brae and Low Road.

When it opens next year, it will replace the current premises on Glasgow Road.