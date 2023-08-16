Aldi to open new-look Perth store following refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Aldi to open new-look Perth store following refurbishment

The upgrades have been made as part of a £600m investment by Aldi into its stores.

By Gavin Harper
Aldi has refurbished its Perth store.
Aldi has refurbished its Perth store. Image: Aldi.

Aldi will reopen one of its Perth stores on Thursday following a refurbishment, while new jobs have also been created.

The shop at Inveralmond Retail Park has been given a makeover as part of a £600 million investment by Aldi into its stores across the UK.

The new-look store will reopen on Thursday.

Store manager Nicki Sneddon said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

What’s changed inside Perth Aldi?

Standing at 960 sq m of retail space, the shop features more customer-focused layout.

The new-look store offers increased space, which has been dedicated to fresh Scottish meat and fish.

More space has also been given to health and beauty products, award-winning Scottish craft beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products.

Meanwhile, bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle so they don’t get squashed under other items.

Clearer signage will help shoppers at Aldi in St Andrews.
Clearer signage will help shoppers. Image: Aldi.
The refurbished Aldi store in Perth will open on Thursday.

There are also new, easy-to-browse freezers and an improved Food to Go section.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for Perth customers and the new-look store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

The revamped store will open its doors at 8am on Thursday.

Perth set for new Aldi store in 2024

The refurbishment of the Inveralmond Retail Park store comes as Aldi continues work on its new Fair City store.

How the new Aldi store would look.

The new shop will be located on vacant land just off Necessity Brae and Low Road.

When it opens next year, it will replace the current premises on Glasgow Road.

Dot Smith (Fife Council)) with councillor Altany Craik, Sunhope Packaging Machinery UK managing director Andy Lindsay; Allan Zhu, chief executive of Sunhope Packaging Machinery; Fraser McKee from Business Gateway Fife; Donna Ness from Scottish Development International and Daniel Laing from Fife Council).
Conversation