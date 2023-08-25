Perth swim stars turn litter pickers to say thanks to supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth swim stars turn litter pickers to say thanks to supporters

Members of Perth City Swim Club grabbed bin bags and high-vis jackets to do their bit at Crieff Highland Gathering.

By Morag Lindsay
Seven members of Perth City Swim Club with litter picking gear at Crieff Highland Gathering.
Perth City Swim Club litter pickers at Crieff Highland Gathering. Image: Perth City Swim Club.

A group of Perthshire’s top swimmers have swapped picking up medals for picking up litter.

The young athletes from Perth City Swim Club volunteered to keep the showgrounds tidy during last weekend’s Crieff Highland Gathering.

The squad stepped up to help as payback for the financial support they have received from Binn Group for an upcoming warm weather training camp.

More than a dozen swimmers have been selected to attend the week-long Tenerife Top Training [T3] scheme during the October school holiday.

Perth City Swim Club members Katie Smart and Emily Thomson picking litter at Crieff Highland Gatherign.
Katie Smart and Emily Thomson get stuck into the job at Crieff Highland Gathering. Image: Perth City Swim Club.

Binn Group has contributed to their fundraising efforts.

And on Sunday bosses arranged for the swimmers to don their hi-vis vests to help clear up the Highland Gathering site at Crieff’s Market Park.

Perth City Swim Club grateful for support

Perth City Swim Club President Eve Thomson said members wanted to show their gratitude for the vital sponsorship.

“Our volunteer coaches give up a week of their holiday to staff the trip,” she said.

“So it is important that they are not also left out of pocket by having to fund their own costs.

“We encourage the swimmers to put time and effort into fundraising because it is an investment in their own training programme which is very important.”

Large crowd at Crieff Highland Gathering.
Crieff Highland Gathering attracted a large crowd to Market Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

She added: “Our team of swimmers hopefully did a good job on site and paid back some of the support they have been given.

“I think they enjoyed the day and brought their usual level of enthusiasm and team spirit to the day.”

Litter-picking not most teenagers’ idea of a good time

Brian Harkins, Managing Director of Binn Group, was on hand to introduce the T3 group to Crieff Highland Gathering Director Stuart Corbett and oversee the team’s rubbish-gathering efforts.

Perth City Swim Club litter pickers Natalie McGregor, Emily Thomson, Katie Smart, Katie Robertson, Ella Thomson and Manon Schembri at Crieff Highland Gathering.
Perth City Swim Club litter pickers Natalie McGregor, Emily Thomson, Katie Smart, Katie Robertson, Ella Thomson and Manon Schembri. Image: Perth City Swim Club.

He said: “Litter-picking might not be what most teenagers want to do at a weekend.

“But they got really stuck in and did a brilliant job keeping the grounds neat and tidy.

“We know how hard these youngsters work at their sport,” he added.

“And as a company we are delighted to be able to help in whatever way we can.”

Conversation