Perth swim stars turn litter pickers to say thanks to supporters

A group of Perthshire’s top swimmers have swapped picking up medals for picking up litter.

The young athletes from Perth City Swim Club volunteered to keep the showgrounds tidy during last weekend’s Crieff Highland Gathering.

The squad stepped up to help as payback for the financial support they have received from Binn Group for an upcoming warm weather training camp.

More than a dozen swimmers have been selected to attend the week-long Tenerife Top Training [T3] scheme during the October school holiday.

Binn Group has contributed to their fundraising efforts.

And on Sunday bosses arranged for the swimmers to don their hi-vis vests to help clear up the Highland Gathering site at Crieff’s Market Park.

Perth City Swim Club grateful for support

Perth City Swim Club President Eve Thomson said members wanted to show their gratitude for the vital sponsorship.

“Our volunteer coaches give up a week of their holiday to staff the trip,” she said.

“So it is important that they are not also left out of pocket by having to fund their own costs.

“We encourage the swimmers to put time and effort into fundraising because it is an investment in their own training programme which is very important.”

She added: “Our team of swimmers hopefully did a good job on site and paid back some of the support they have been given.

“I think they enjoyed the day and brought their usual level of enthusiasm and team spirit to the day.”

Litter-picking not most teenagers’ idea of a good time

Brian Harkins, Managing Director of Binn Group, was on hand to introduce the T3 group to Crieff Highland Gathering Director Stuart Corbett and oversee the team’s rubbish-gathering efforts.

He said: “Litter-picking might not be what most teenagers want to do at a weekend.

“But they got really stuck in and did a brilliant job keeping the grounds neat and tidy.

“We know how hard these youngsters work at their sport,” he added.

“And as a company we are delighted to be able to help in whatever way we can.”