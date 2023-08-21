Best pictures from Crieff Highland Gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from Crieff Highland Gathering

The sun shone on Crieff Highland Gathering, rewarding the crowds who turned out in their thousands for the spectacle.

By Morag Lindsay
long jumper kicking u; sand as he lands at Crieff Highland Gathering.
The long jump was just one of the games at Crieff Highland Gathering. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More than 7,000 people poured into Crieff’s Market Park for the town’s Highland Gathering yesterday.

All the usual Highland games and activities went ahead, including heavyweight competitions and pipe bands.

The day also featured the best in contemporary music from the likes of Manran, Niteworks and Gnoss.

This year’s Chieftain was Frank Duncan, who was a director of Crieff Highland Gathering for 25 years and served three years as chairman.

He was following in the footsteps of fellow Crieff luminaries, such as Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor and the Lord Lieutenant of Perthshire, Stephen Leckie.

Kilted heavyweight athlete throwing the hammer at Crieff Highland Gathering.
It wouldn’t be Crieff Highland Gathering without the hammer throwing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tug o war team in action.
The tug o war teams gave it their all. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Large crowd at Crieff Highland Gathering.
Market Park was packed for the games. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Three cyclists going round track at Crieff's Market Park.
Cyclists race round the games track. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Long jumper hitting the sand at Crieff.
A long jumper comes down to earth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kilted heavyweight athlete throwing the hammer at Crieff .
All eyes on the hammer throwing during the Scottish Heavyweight Championships. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Runner racing towards finish line at Crieff's Market park.
Runners giving it their all at Crieff’s Market Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kilted heavyweight athlete throwing hammer .
The heavyweight athletes were one of the big draws of the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two runner neck and neck.
A close-run race. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two runners at the finish line at Crieff Market park.
And a photo finish. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Folk band Gnoss on stage in front of large audience at Crieff Highland Gathering.
Glasgow based folk band Gnoss played to a delighted crowd at Crieff Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Members of the band Gnoss on stage at Crieff Highland Gathering.
Gnoss on stage in the Radio Earn arena. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

