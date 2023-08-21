Best pictures from Crieff Highland Gathering

More than 7,000 people poured into Crieff’s Market Park for the town’s Highland Gathering yesterday.

All the usual Highland games and activities went ahead, including heavyweight competitions and pipe bands.

The day also featured the best in contemporary music from the likes of Manran, Niteworks and Gnoss.

This year’s Chieftain was Frank Duncan, who was a director of Crieff Highland Gathering for 25 years and served three years as chairman.

He was following in the footsteps of fellow Crieff luminaries, such as Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor and the Lord Lieutenant of Perthshire, Stephen Leckie.