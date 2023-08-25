Police county lines vehicle searches take place in Perth

Police are conducting vehicle stops and searches as part of a county lines operation in Perth.

The proactive intelligence-led investigation at the Broxden Roundabout has seen vehicles being searched.

British Transport Police (BTP) and Trading Standards were also part of the cross-agency approach on Friday.

Vehicle searches were being conducted at the Broxden Park and Ride, whilst BTP were taking place at Perth Train Station.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell said the enforcement work delivered a message that Tayside won’t be an “easy target” for travelling criminals.

He said: “This operation has been to target county lines activity and other forms of criminality and road safety across the road and rail networks in Tayside.

“This has been an intelligence-led operation, we’ve been stopping vehicles that have been committing road traffic offences.

“Vehicles linked to criminality have also seen the occupants searched.

“An operation such as this takes a while to plan to ensure all the resources are in place.

“Local CID and uniformed officers have been involved, we’ve also been supported by road policing and dog units.

“The operation sends out a message to travelling criminals that this area won’t be an easy target.

“We’ve had a great response from the public as part of the activity.”