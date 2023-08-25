Police county lines vehicle searches take place in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police county lines vehicle searches take place in Perth

A number of vehicles were being searched at Broxden Roundabout.

By James Simpson
Searches took place on Friday at Broxden Park and Ride in Perth.
Searches took place on Friday at Broxden Park and Ride. Image: Phil Hannah

Police are conducting vehicle stops and searches as part of a county lines operation in Perth.

The proactive intelligence-led investigation at the Broxden Roundabout has seen vehicles being searched.

British Transport Police (BTP) and Trading Standards were also part of the cross-agency approach on Friday.

Vehicle searches were being conducted at the Broxden Park and Ride, whilst  BTP were taking place at Perth Train Station.

Stan the sniffer dog checks a vehicle during a search. Image: Phil Hannah.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell said the enforcement work delivered a message that Tayside won’t be an “easy target” for travelling criminals.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell of Dundee CID. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He said: “This operation has been to target county lines activity and other forms of criminality and road safety across the road and rail networks in Tayside.

“This has been an intelligence-led operation, we’ve been stopping vehicles that have been committing road traffic offences.

“Vehicles linked to criminality have also seen the occupants searched.

“An operation such as this takes a while to plan to ensure all the resources are in place.

“Local CID and uniformed officers have been involved, we’ve also been supported by road policing and dog units.

“The operation sends out a message to travelling criminals that this area won’t be an easy target.

“We’ve had a great response from the public as part of the activity.”

