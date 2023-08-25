Friday court round-up — Kicked off in Boots and going postal

A teenager slashed his mum with a knife because he did not like her cooking and wanted to order pizza instead.

While waving a knife around Leon Martin caught her on her right arm, causing her to bleed and later said he had not meant to hurt her.

Fiscal Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “At around 3pm the accused and his mother were having an argument regarding dinner.

“He said he was sick of her cooking and wanted pizza instead.”

She went to the living room but he continued to shout and swear.

Ms Yousaf said during the confrontation the accused had a knife with a four-inch, serrated blade.

“She saw him gesturing in a swiping motion, which slashed her on the right arm.

“She suffered an injury and it was bleeding.”

Martin retreated to his bedroom while his mum brought the bleeding under control.

Solicitor Alexander Flett, defending, said Martin is “full of remorse”.

Martin, 18, of High Valleyfield, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on September 14 last year.

He was placed on a structured deferred sentence.

Dealer could get lucky

Perth drug dealer Andrew Townsley has been given a chance to stay out of prison. Townsley, who abused local authority workers when they turned up on his doorstep for a needle sweep, had sentence deferred for a drug treatment and testing order.

Raged at crisp factory

A raging husband attacked his estranged wife after turning up at her workplace at the Mackie’s snack food factory near Errol.

Craig Simpson, 53, went to the crisp giant’s processing plant after hearing his wife of 15 years was with a new partner.

When she tried to drive away from the factory, he blocked her in the car park and when she managed to get out, he continued to pursue her.

He shouted abuse at her and kicked her car.

He grabbed her arm through her car window and tried to drag her out.

Simpson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a domestically aggravated assault at the junction of High Street and Church Lane, Errol, on July 25 last year.

The woman was left bruised, the court heard.

When charged by police, Simpson, of Southbank, Errol, replied: “I think its pretty petty.”

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to allegations Simpson had behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at Mackie’s – now rebranded Taylor’s – factory at Inchcoonans.

Sheriff David Hall deferred sentenced for six months to give him the chance to prove the incident was a one-off.

The sheriff said a non-harassment order is still a possibility.

‘Moronic’ driving

A driver who seriously injured himself in a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre was told his actions were ‘moronic’ and could have left someone dead. Jacob Wyse, 20, from Kirkcaldy, broke his own neck and injured two others on the B922 Cluny road on January 5 last year.

Serial offender jailed for historical abuse

A serial sex offender who repeatedly sexually assaulted two little boys during the 1990s in Perthshire has been jailed for four years and four months.

William Urquhart, 59, was sent to prison by Lady Haldane at the High Court in Edinburgh for preying on the children between 1992 and 1998.

McIntosh, of Denholm, Roxburghshire, previously pled guilty to two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous conduct towards the children – aged 10 and nine at the time – at locations in Perthshire.

Lady Haldane told him: “Your offending was predatory and premeditated and persisted over a period of years.”

The judge said the author of a background prepared on him assessed him as a high risk of sexual reoffending and reported it was highly likely he had a deviant sexual interest in children.

Urquhart lived in Perthshire at the time of the assaults and the boys spent years keeping their ordeals secret until finally opening up to their families in their 20s.

Urquhart was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Single punch horror

A delivery driver whose single-punch attack left a Dundee nightclub reveller with a blood clot the size of a fist has been jailed for 13 months. Kevin McBride, 31, told police he assaulted Connor Massie on the dancefloor of Aura because “he was grinding up and down on my missus”.

Kicked off in Boots

A Glenrothes woman kicked off in a pharmacy in front of customers and staff and was escorted out while saying: “bunch of junkie b******s, I hope you all die of HIV”.

Lisa Carcary, 33, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making offensive and threatening remarks at Boots in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, on June 18 2021.

Procurator fiscal depute Laura McManus told the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the pharmacy was busy when Carcary was waiting to be served and a heated argument began with another customer.

She was shouting and causing alarm and was asked to leave.

Carcary told staff to “f**k off” and a security guard went to escort her out.

Ms McManus said: “She was walking towards the door, escorted by the security guard, and as walking away she was shouting and stated, ‘bunch of junkie b******s, I hope you all die of HIV’ and called one member of staff ‘f***ing w***er’.”

Defence lawyer Douglas McConnell said “times were not good” for his client at the time of the offence.

The solicitor said she is on a community payback order and has made efforts to improve her circumstances and is going to address addiction, which has been a problem for her for some time.

Sheriff Robert More said enough time has passed and admonished her.

Assault charges not proven

Lynn McKinlay, 43, was cleared after a trial at Perth Sheriff Court of assault to severe injury and danger of life in Perth. The trial heard how she was accused of shoving a woman through the window of a city centre jewellery shop.

Going postal

A motorist who drove down Kirkcaldy High Street while more than three times the drink drive limit has been banned from the roads.

Maxwell Blankenstein was stopped by police after colliding with a post box.

Blankenstein, 20, of Lomond Gardens, Kirkcaldy admitted driving with excess alcohol (215mgs/67) on February 12.

He was fined £500 and disqualified for 12 months.

