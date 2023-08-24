Dundee delivery driver jailed for single-punch nightclub assault that left victim with ‘fist-sized’ blood clot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee delivery driver jailed for single-punch nightclub assault that left victim with ‘fist-sized’ blood clot

Kevin McBride, 31, told police he assaulted Connor Massie on the dancefloor of Aura because 'he was grinding up and down on my missus'.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kevin McBride was jailed for the single-punch assault in Aura nightclub. Image: Facebook
Kevin McBride was jailed for the single-punch assault in Aura nightclub. Image: Facebook

A delivery driver whose single-punch attack left a Dundee nightclub reveller with a blood clot the size of a fist has been jailed for 13 months.

Kevin McBride, 31, told police he assaulted Connor Massie on the dancefloor of Aura because “he was grinding up and down on my missus”.

Mr Massie needed life-saving surgery to have the blood clot removed after the November 27 2021 assault and has been left with a permanent scar on his head.

He could suffer long-term psychological problems and may have difficulty driving.

Sentencing, Sheriff Paul Brown told McBride it was a serious matter which caused “substantial harm” to his victim and carried the potential for graver consequences.

The sheriff jailed him for 13 months, reduced from 18 months due to his guilty plea, backdated to July 25.

‘Grinding up and down on my missus’

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion previously told Dundee Sheriff Court McBride spotted Mr Massie dancing with his partner on the club’s dancefloor at around 12.30am..

McBride threw a single punch, sending Mr Massie to the floor, where he lay motionless.

Mr Massie had to be carried from the dancefloor and was later seen slipping in and out of consciousness.

Snappy Shopper Dundee delivery driver McBride told police: “I shouldn’t have reacted like that, stupidity from myself.”

Aura nightclub, Dundee
Aura Nightclub.

Later in an interview, he told officers: “He was grinding up and down on my missus.”

Mr Massie was taken to hospital with a fractured skull.

He received “life-saving” surgery to remove a blood clot the size of a fist.

The doctor believed the injury came from Mr Massie striking his head when he fell, rather than the punch itself.

McBride, of Finlaggan Place in Dundee, admitted assault to permanent disfigurement and danger of life at the South Ward Road club.

Embarrassed and sorry

Defence lawyer Douglas McConnell pointed out to Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday his client’s comments to the police and said he is “embarrassed” and blames himself.

The solicitor said: “Clearly, there were substantial injuries to the victim.

“Mr McBride simply has to accept – and does accept – if you do something like this you accept the consequences. There is no defence.

“He does apologise to the victim and certainly has always been regretful of these actions towards the victim, not just the impact on himself”.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

