Tony Docherty wants to see confidence on display when Dundee take on Hearts as he discusses Jambos dangerman

The Dark Blues welcome the Edinburgh side to Dens Park this Sunday for a key Premiership clash.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty insists there should be no inferiority complex for Dundee when they welcome Hearts to Dens Park on Sunday.

The Dark Blues are the new kids on the block at Premiership level while the Jambos have finished in the top four in the last two seasons.

The Dens men are searching for a first victory of the campaign after a draw on the opening day was followed by defeat at St Mirren.

Docherty, though, has used the past 10 days without a game to instil the belief in his players that they can compete at the top table of Scottish football.

“Hearts have loads of good players and they are getting results in Europe because of that,” Docherty said.

Josh Mulligan celebrates his goal as Dundee got back into the game. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee improved in the second half at St Mirren last time out. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“But the important bit is looking at ourselves because we have good players here.

“We need to show a bit of belief and not feel cowed in any way.

“They have good Premiership players but I’ve got good Premiership players as well.

“It’s about imparting that to the players to make sure we go with a real positive attitude to try to get a positive result.

“I want us to continue our second-half performance from St Mirren.

“We’ve had a good week’s training and I want my players to be confident going into any challenge.

“Particularly at home where we have the really good backing of home fans.”

Shankland

One man Docherty knows all about is Hearts star man Lawrence Shankland.

Shankland spent the early days of his career at Aberdeen while Docherty was assistant manager.

The former Dundee United striker wouldn’t make the grade at Pittodrie before joining Ayr and working his way back up to the top flight and international recognition.

“Lawrence is one of many we need to try to stop,” Docherty said.

“He was a young kid (at Aberdeen) and he’d come up from Queen’s Park. We’d scouted him quite a lot.

Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring for Hearts when they beat Saints.
Lawrence Shankland scores for Hearts. Image: SNS.

“You could see he was such a talented boy, a great finisher.

“But he’ll even say himself that time (leaving Aberdeen) was part of his development.

“All the credit for Lawrence’s career goes to him.

“The one thing he did do when he left Aberdeen was take responsibility for his own fitness and I don’t think he’s looked back since.

“He was a brilliant boy to work with at Aberdeen but with experience he’s added what he needed to add.

“All the credit goes to him.

“I think he just looked ahead and saw what he could achieve.

“He’s a very grounded boy, who comes from a really good background and has a real work ethic.

“I think he realised if he was going to make a success of himself he had to put the graft in.

“That’s what he’s doing now.”

