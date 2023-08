The A9 near Auchterarder is currently restricted due to a crash.

Traffic Scotland has advised road users to approach the southbound carriageway with caution following the incident.

They also advise drivers to allow extra time for their journey.

The incident took place just before 7am. Debris is currently on the carriageway.

Amey Scotland has confirmed that a van was involved in the incident.

Police are currently en-route to the scene.

More to follow