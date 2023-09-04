Man in hospital after crash closes A90 near Longforgan for more than six hours

A man was taken to hospital after a crash closed the A90 in Perthshire for more than six hours.

A one-vehicle accident at around 10.45pm on Sunday initially shut the Swallow Roundabout in all directions.

Traffic Scotland tweeted at 12.35am that the A90 was closed southbound near Longforgan due to an ongoing road traffic incident.

The road reopened at 5.20am.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called around 10.45pm on Sunday, 3 September, 2023 to a one-vehicle road crash near Longforgan.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.”