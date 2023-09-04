Anger as Dunfermline baby memorial covered in paint by vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger as Dunfermline baby memorial covered in paint by vandals

It is at least the second time the stones have been targeted in recent years.

By Neil Henderson
Baby memorial stones in Dunfermline cemetery vandalised with green paint.
The baby memorial stones in Dunfermline cemetery were vandalised with green paint. Image: Lino Prado

Locals have expressed their anger after a Dunfermline baby memorial was vandalised.

The stones at Dunfermline Cemetery were covered with green paint.

It is thought the vandalism happened some time on Sunday.

Lino Prado, who lives just yards from the cemetery, told The Courier the vandalism was “disgusting”.

‘Heartbreak’ as Dunfermline baby memorial covered in paint

He said: “Sadly it’s not the first time the memorial has been attacked.

“I just can’t understand why anyone would do such a cruel and disgusting thing.

“It’s heartbreaking to see.

Dunfermline cemetery
Dunfermline Cemetery. Image: Google Street View

“I walk through the cemetery every day and was shocked to see such vandalism.

“The paint looks to be oil-based so the memorial stones will need to be professionally cleaned.”

The public have voiced their anger after images of the vandalised memorial were posted on social media.

Second time Dunfermline baby memorial vandalised

One wrote: “Not again! I wish the vandals felt even an ounce of the pain that the families of these babies have felt and are living with every day. It’s heartbreaking.”

Another said: “Disgusting. The poor family’s have been through enough with out this happening. Should be ashamed of themselves.”

It is at least the second time in recent years that the memorial has been vandalised.

In May 2021, the memorial stones were spray-painted with offensive slogans.

The Courier has contacted Fife Council and Police Scotland for comment.

