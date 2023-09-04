Anger as Dunfermline baby memorial covered in paint by vandals

Locals have expressed their anger after a Dunfermline baby memorial was vandalised.

The stones at Dunfermline Cemetery were covered with green paint.

It is thought the vandalism happened some time on Sunday.

Lino Prado, who lives just yards from the cemetery, told The Courier the vandalism was “disgusting”.

‘Heartbreak’ as Dunfermline baby memorial covered in paint

He said: “Sadly it’s not the first time the memorial has been attacked.

“I just can’t understand why anyone would do such a cruel and disgusting thing.

“It’s heartbreaking to see.

“I walk through the cemetery every day and was shocked to see such vandalism.

“The paint looks to be oil-based so the memorial stones will need to be professionally cleaned.”

The public have voiced their anger after images of the vandalised memorial were posted on social media.

Second time Dunfermline baby memorial vandalised

One wrote: “Not again! I wish the vandals felt even an ounce of the pain that the families of these babies have felt and are living with every day. It’s heartbreaking.”

Another said: “Disgusting. The poor family’s have been through enough with out this happening. Should be ashamed of themselves.”

It is at least the second time in recent years that the memorial has been vandalised.

In May 2021, the memorial stones were spray-painted with offensive slogans.

The Courier has contacted Fife Council and Police Scotland for comment.