Woman arrested after big police presence seen outside Perth flats

A woman has been arrested after a big police presence was seen on a Perth street.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the Rannoch Road area of Letham, close to the junction of Campsie Road, at 9.15am on Thursday.

One witness saw two police vans and several officers outside a block flats at 9.35am.

“It was quite a big police presence,” they said.

“Several police officers were on the pavement at the entrance of a block of flats.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.15am on Thursday, 7 September, 2023, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Rannoch Road area of Perth.

“Officers attended and a 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”