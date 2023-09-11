Perth rape charity sorry after staff ‘laughed at abuse survivor’

A Perth rape charity has apologised after a group of staff allegedly laughed at a survivor of abuse.

Bernadette Adam-Donaldson, from Aberuthven, says she felt “ashamed and humiliated” after the incident involving workers from Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Perth and Kinross (RASAC P&K).

The 43-year-old says she got in touch with the organisation nearly five years ago after suffering abuse over a prolonged period.

But during the summer, workers at the charity accidentally phoned her – and were heard “laughing” at her during the call.

Bernadette claims staff at RASAC were mocking the fact she has written a book, and how she would “never get any help” from the organisation.

‘RASAC call nearly pushed me over the edge’

She told The Courier how she now feels “totally helpless” after the incident.

She said: “This situation nearly pushed me over the edge. I’m trying to fight for justice that I’m just not able to get.

“My husband just didn’t know what to do with himself as I was so upset and hysterical about this.

“I just felt ashamed and humiliated and I felt like my case was just worthless and meant nothing to nobody.

“I was with (the charity) for over four years and I thought that I’d grown to have a good relationship with them – that was just all a delusion.”

The call took place on July 10 and the charity wrote to Bernadette on July 21 to offer an apology.

The letter said: “I want to reassure you that RASAC P&K have taken your concerns seriously.

“I have spoken with the members of staff involved and I am aware that there was a phone call made in error, and RASAC P&K apologise for any upset this has caused and for anything said during the call which you found upsetting.

“Please be assured that RASAC P&K are dealing with this matter and the concerns you have raised will lead to a review of our protocols and further training for all staff.”

Bernadette says she feels like she has “had the stuffing knocked out” of her.

She added: “I don’t have the energy to really pick myself up from their behaviour.

“It’s been really hard because the majority of the time I’m very assertive and on the ball and since that’s happened, I have just felt very down.”

Bernadette’s book, Bird in Flight, is a fictional story influenced by her own experiences.

She added: “I think I missed out in life, so I actually feel like I’ve achieved something by writing this book.

“I have lived a life of horror, but I’m still standing strong.”

RASAC Perth apology as charity ‘committed to treating survivors with respect and dignity’

RASAC, which has 21 staff members and a number of volunteers, was set up more than a decade ago.

A spokesperson for RASAC said: “For confidentiality reasons, RASAC P&K do not comment on individual cases.

“RASAC P&K work in line with the Rape Crisis Scotland National Service Standards and are committed to treating all survivors with respect and dignity.

“If any survivor is upset by any aspect of our service it is a matter of deep regret for us, and we take any concerns seriously.”