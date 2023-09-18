Staff at Bake-Off star’s Dunkeld bakery ‘heartbroken’ after death of colleague

Staff at the Dunkeld bakery owned by Great British Bake Off star Flora Shedden have been left “heartbroken” by the death of a colleague.

Flora, 27, who runs Aran Bakery on Atholl Street, said her staff “are all shocked and unbelievably saddened by the sudden loss of Angus, our dearest friend.”

“The whole team are completely heartbroken,” she added.

Angus made Dunkeld business ‘what it is’

Former St Andrews University student Flora opened the Dunkeld shop in 2017, two years after being a semi-finalist in the BBC’s annual baking contest.

The shop’s Instagram post paying tribute to Angus explains the impact he had on the business.

Flora wrote: “For those that knew Angus I am sure it goes without saying, but the bakery wouldn’t exist without him, let alone function.

“He truly made it what it is and is genuinely the reason we are still operating six years later. I owe him everything.

“He has supported me and told me what to do since day one, and even before that. I went to him for everything. I miss him so much already.

“Early doors, before we opened, we used to meet up and discuss what seemed like a far flung dream of running a bakery together.

“I couldn’t help but feel like it might just be doable so long as I had Angus on my side.

“I even wanted to call the business ‘Flora and Angus’. I thought it sounded nice and Scottish!

“He told me to eff off, which made me laugh.”

The post added: “I never got him to budge on the name of the bakery and he asked for zero acknowledgement but I always felt it really should have been his name up above the door.

“I feel that even more so now.”

Aran Bakery to be closed for funeral

The post went on state that Aran Bakery will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday to help with and attend the funeral.

Flora added: “I will always be eternally grateful for his unwavering support and guidance.

“His generosity knew no bounds, nor did his adoration of this family and those close to him.

“Our thoughts and love are with them all.”

A number of well-wishers responded to the Instagram post.

One wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss and really sad to see one more soul to leave way too early.

“Maybe you could make a new product what he would like and name it Angus in his honour.

“I think it would make him happy.”