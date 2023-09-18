Staff at Bake-Off star’s Dunkeld bakery ‘heartbroken’ after death of colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staff at Bake-Off star’s Dunkeld bakery ‘heartbroken’ after death of colleague

Flora Shedden wrote: 'I owe him everything.'

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Aran Bakery, Dunkeld.
Aran Bakery, Dunkeld. Image: C Austin/DC Thomson.

Staff at the Dunkeld bakery owned by Great British Bake Off star Flora Shedden have been left “heartbroken” by the death of a colleague.

Flora, 27, who runs Aran Bakery on Atholl Street, said her staff “are all shocked and unbelievably saddened by the sudden loss of Angus, our dearest friend.”

“The whole team are completely heartbroken,” she added.

Angus made Dunkeld business ‘what it is’

Former St Andrews University student Flora opened the Dunkeld shop in 2017, two years after being a semi-finalist in the BBC’s annual baking contest.

The shop’s Instagram post paying tribute to Angus explains the impact he had on the business.

Staff at Dunkeld's Aran Bakery in 2020.
Staff at Dunkeld’s Aran Bakery in 2020.

Flora wrote: “For those that knew Angus I am sure it goes without saying, but the bakery wouldn’t exist without him, let alone function.

“He truly made it what it is and is genuinely the reason we are still operating six years later. I owe him everything.

“He has supported me and told me what to do since day one, and even before that. I went to him for everything. I miss him so much already.

“Early doors, before we opened, we used to meet up and discuss what seemed like a far flung dream of running a bakery together.

“I couldn’t help but feel like it might just be doable so long as I had Angus on my side.

“I even wanted to call the business ‘Flora and Angus’. I thought it sounded nice and Scottish!

“He told me to eff off, which made me laugh.”

The post added: “I never got him to budge on the name of the bakery and he asked for zero acknowledgement but I always felt it really should have been his name up above the door.

“I feel that even more so now.”

Aran Bakery to be closed for funeral

The post went on state that Aran Bakery will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday to help with and attend the funeral.

Flora added: “I will always be eternally grateful for his unwavering support and guidance.

“His generosity knew no bounds, nor did his adoration of this family and those close to him.

“Our thoughts and love are with them all.”

Flora Shedden.
Flora Shedden. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

A number of well-wishers responded to the Instagram post.

One wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss and really sad to see one more soul to leave way too early.

“Maybe you could make a new product what he would like and name it Angus in his honour.

“I think it would make him happy.”

