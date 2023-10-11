Punters told to collect winnings from Fife as Perth’s Paddy Power shuts

Betting store Paddy Power in Perth has closed, with at least one punter forced to collect his winnings in Fife.

The South Methven Street branch shut on September 30 but there has been no explanation given publicly by the gambling giant.

A source said Paddy Power is constantly reviewing its UK business to ensure the firm was meeting the “changing needs” of its customers and remains “committed to retail”.

One punter upset at the closure of the Fair City shop was told he would have to go to their Glenrothes branch instead to pick up his £160 prize.

He couldn’t drive so he had to take the bus.

It comes as two Perth businesses announced their closure last week, with Origin salad bar closing with immediate effect.

Little Bird has announced it will shut in December.