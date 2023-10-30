Award-winning Dunkeld deli on sale for £170,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Award-winning Dunkeld deli on sale for £170,000

Simon and Sarah Yearsley have run the shop since 2014.

By Ben MacDonald
The Scottish Deli, Dunkeld
The Scottish Deli has been put up for sale by its owners. Image: The Scottish Deli/Facebook

An award-winning deli in Dunkeld has been put up for sale.

The Scottish Deli, located on the town’s Atholl Street, has been put on the market for £170,000.

Simon and Sarah Yearsley have run the deli since 2014 and announced their decision to stand down on Monday afternoon.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the owners said: “So, some important news. We totally love running this incredible, successful business, but with everything there comes a time for change.

“After nearly 9 years, we’re putting the business on the market – we’re looking for new owners for The Scottish Deli.

“Whilst we definitely won’t have “For Sale” signs outside, you can find details of the sale on the DM Hall website.

“We’ve taken the business and its awesome team on an amazing journey, growing from strength to strength to be one of the businesses truly sitting at the heart of the wonderful community that is Dunkeld & Birnam.”

The Scottish Deli owners Simon and Sarah Yearsley
Simon and Sarah Yearsley will step down after nine years. Image: Drew Farrell

In 2018, The Scottish Deli won the award for best independent retailer in Scotland at the Great British Food Awards for the second year running.

Customers react to shock announcement

Customers shared their thoughts on Simon and Sarah stepping down.

Ben Case posted: “It’s been amazing to watch the deli develop over the last nine years. Everyone should be very proud of what it has become.”

Adrienne Case added: “I’ve spent many lovely times in here. Hope any new owners don’t change it too much.”

John Kirkwood followed: “You’ve done an amazing job, and it’s an amazing opportunity for someone to take forward.”

Scottish Deli has ‘attractive corner location’

The deli is being marketed by DM Hall for offers over £170,000.

Its advert says: “A busy daytime takeaway offering homemade sandwiches, baked goods and artisan coffee along with a fully licensed sit-in restaurant operating as a café during the day and an increasingly busy Scottish tapas restaurant in the evenings.

“The café/restaurant can accommodate 20 covers during the day, increasing to 38 covers in the evening.

“Its attractive corner location on Atholl Street and High Street means that the deli is easily seen by people travelling through the village.”

Conversation