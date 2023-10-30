Award-winning Dunkeld deli on sale for £170,000

An award-winning deli in Dunkeld has been put up for sale.

The Scottish Deli, located on the town’s Atholl Street, has been put on the market for £170,000.

Simon and Sarah Yearsley have run the deli since 2014 and announced their decision to stand down on Monday afternoon.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the owners said: “So, some important news. We totally love running this incredible, successful business, but with everything there comes a time for change.

“After nearly 9 years, we’re putting the business on the market – we’re looking for new owners for The Scottish Deli.

“Whilst we definitely won’t have “For Sale” signs outside, you can find details of the sale on the DM Hall website.

“We’ve taken the business and its awesome team on an amazing journey, growing from strength to strength to be one of the businesses truly sitting at the heart of the wonderful community that is Dunkeld & Birnam.”

In 2018, The Scottish Deli won the award for best independent retailer in Scotland at the Great British Food Awards for the second year running.

Customers react to shock announcement

Customers shared their thoughts on Simon and Sarah stepping down.

Ben Case posted: “It’s been amazing to watch the deli develop over the last nine years. Everyone should be very proud of what it has become.”

Adrienne Case added: “I’ve spent many lovely times in here. Hope any new owners don’t change it too much.”

John Kirkwood followed: “You’ve done an amazing job, and it’s an amazing opportunity for someone to take forward.”

Scottish Deli has ‘attractive corner location’

The deli is being marketed by DM Hall for offers over £170,000.

Its advert says: “A busy daytime takeaway offering homemade sandwiches, baked goods and artisan coffee along with a fully licensed sit-in restaurant operating as a café during the day and an increasingly busy Scottish tapas restaurant in the evenings.

“The café/restaurant can accommodate 20 covers during the day, increasing to 38 covers in the evening.

“Its attractive corner location on Atholl Street and High Street means that the deli is easily seen by people travelling through the village.”