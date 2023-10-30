Man in hospital after four-vehicle crash on M90 in Fife

A man was taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash on the M90 in Fife.

The collision happened northbound between junctions 2 (Masterton) and 2a at around 5.45pm on Monday.

Two of the vehicles involved were a van and Range Rover.

Police cars and three fire engines were on the scene.

Male taken to Victoria Hospital

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said: “A call came in at 5.45pm to an accident on the M90 northbound, outside the Amazon building

“There were four vehicles involved.

“One male casualty was transferred to Victoria Hospital for a cautionary checkup.

“We left at 6.24pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.40pm on Monday, 30 October, to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the M90, northbound, junction 1B, Inverkeithing.

“Emergency services attended and recovery is being arranged.”

One of the motorway’s two lanes was closed after the incident, leading to delays of around 20 minutes.

The incident was cleared at 7.35pm on Monday.