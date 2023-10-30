Emergency crews searching for person in River Tay near Perth

Emergency crews are searching for a person in the River Tay near Perth.

A police helicopter is scouring the river two miles east of Friarton Bridge, near the Sleepless Inch wastewater treatment works.

It reportedly has its searchlights on as it focuses on the water.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This is in connection with a concern for person, and searches are ongoing.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has drafted in appliances from Perth and Blairgowrie, and boats from Perth and Kingsway.

“We are there to assist the police, who contacted us at 7.22pm on Monday,” a SFRS spokesperson said.

A lifeboat from Broughty Ferry was deployed to the scene at 7.53pm.

“The incident is ongoing,” a coastguard spokesperson said.