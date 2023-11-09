Perth grandmother kicked police in groin and told them she ‘loved it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth grandmother kicked police in groin and told them she ‘loved it’

Isabella McPhee lashed out at officers in one of several unsavoury incidents in Perth city centre.

By Paul Malik
Isabella McPhee. Image: Facebook.
A Perth woman kicked two police officers below the belt during a violent, drunken struggle.

Isabella McPhee, 44, told arresting officers “she loved it” after screaming homophobic remarks at them in an incident on Crieff Road.

McPhee also admitted throwing a can of drink at a woman and grabbing her hair and on a separate occasion, assaulting a female stranger outside the city centre Royal Bar in September 2021.

Police abuse

Depute fiscal Duncan Mackenzie told Perth Sheriff Court that on December 28 2021, police were called to an incident at Leslie Court in Perth.

McPhee was arrested on Crieff Road, where she directed homophobic abuse towards officers, calling one of them a “speccy ginger p**f”.

Mr Mackenzie added: “She kicked PC Miller and PC Garry Lobban in the groin.

“After she was cautioned and charged she said ‘I love it’, before adding ‘f**k the sheriff’.

“She was taken to Bell Street in Dundee.”

City centre attacks

McPhee had already attracted police attention in Perth twice before in the months leading to the assault.

The court heard witnesses – a male and female -were sitting on a bench on Mill Street, Perth, on November 4 2021.

“McPhee was sat across the road from them at a bus stop.

“She began shouting at them, made inappropriate comments and called them names.

“Both decided to to move away, toward the Sandeman pub.

“A short time later, McPhee left that pub holding a can of alcohol.

“The witnesses turned to walk away and as they did one felt something hit her back and then noticed a can on the floor.

“Police were contacted and the pair made to walk away.”

However, McPhee followed them and then began to pull the woman by the hair.

She was pushed away and police arrived.

Sandeman pub, Perth
McPhee assaulted a woman outside the Sandeman in Perth.

Mr Mackenzie said: “Officers later found her sitting on a bus.

“She was clearly intoxicated.

“McPhee was arrested and taken to Perth police station on Barrack Street.

“While at the charge bar, she shouted toward police ‘I hope your mum gets cancer. You are corrupt. You are going to die. I hope you get cancer’.

“She further shouted ‘I am going to put the cuffs round your head and rip your f***ing head off’.”

Perth police station
McPhee verbally abused officers at Perth police station.

On September 11, she was “extremely intoxicated” when she approached witnesses outside the city centre Royal Bar.

She grabbed one woman by the throat and repeatedly punched her face.

A passing police van stopped and McPhee was arrested.

Events ‘catching up’ with accused

Defence solicitor Paul Ralph, in mitigation for McPhee, said: “She is 44, with two grown-up children.

“She recently became a grandmother.

“She’s aware events from her past are now catching up with her.

“Some time has passed since these offences – she has kept herself out of trouble.

“This was poor behaviour.”

McPhee, of Leslie Court, Perth, admitted assaulting a woman on South Street on September 12 and another on Mill street on November 4, before shouting and swearing at police on Barrack Street the same day.

She further admitted, on Crieff Road on December 28 2021, assaulting PC Garry Lobban and shouting and swearing at police and uttering homophobic remarks.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC placed her on a 12-month supervision order, as well as a 12-month restriction of liberty order keeping her on curfew between 7pm and 7am.

