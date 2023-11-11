Street style: Six best looks from Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Street style: Six best looks from Perth city centre

We headed to The Fair City for some fashion inspiration.

By Poppy Watson
Three stylish Perth residents talked us through their outfits. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.
Three stylish Perth residents talked us through their outfits. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.

Perth residents are proving you don’t need to pick between style and warmth this winter.

Long coats, cosy ear muffs and timeless knee-high boots were just some of the items we saw when we headed into the city centre for some fashion inspiration.

Six trendy shoppers talked us through their outfits.

Paulina Kizim, 19, from Ukraine, living in Perth

Paulina Kizim likes to dress for warmth. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a student at Perth College.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from a very popular Ukrainian brand Andre Tan, my ear muffs are from Fat Face, my shoes are from Clarks and my bag is from Timberland.

How would you describe your style?

I dress formally, and for warmth and comfort.

Where do you like to shop?

I like charity shops. I try to avoid fast fashion, like Primark and Next. I like items which are good quality.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Molly Smout, 27, Perth

Molly Smout loves ’70s trends. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am the front of house team leader at the new Perth Museum in the former City Hall, which will open on Good Friday!

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from M&S, my dress is from Monki, my shoes are from Aldo and my tote bag is from Monki.

How would you describe your style?

It changes all the time. In winter I live in big jumpers and in summer it’s dresses.

Where do you like to shop?

Monki is my favourite and I also like Zara and Next. I also love & Other Stories but it is so expensive I mostly just browse!

Who is your style icon?

The cast of Daisy Jones & The Six, which I binge-watched this summer. I love their ’70s-style outfits. I’m a big fan of ’70s trends – especially wide-leg cord trousers.

Vadim Darienko, 21, from St Madoes, living in Perth

Vadim Darienko says his style is modern. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I pick strawberries.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Members Only, my t-shirt is from DKNY and my shoes are Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

Modern.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M, JD Sports and Ralph Lauren.

Who is your style icon?

Freddie Mercury.

Joanna Smith, 69, Perth

Joanna Smith describes her style as eclectic. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a retired solicitor.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from New Look, I’m wearing a cashmere jumper from Revival on George Street in Perth, my skirt is from White Stuff, my boots are from River Island and my bag is from M&S.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic. That is what my daughter always says!

Where do you like to shop?

Revival in Perth, John Lewis and White Stuff.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have a style icon. I just dress the way I feel like dressing.

I think if you look in the mirror before you leave the house and you like the way you look and you feel comfortable – that is much more important than being fashionable.

Lewis Jackson, 29, Perth

Lewis Jackson takes fashion inspiration from musical legends. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a venue maintenance technician at Perth Concert Hall.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Barbour, my jumper is from the C.P. Company, my jeans are from Topman, and my shoes are Reebok.

How would you describe your style?

Smart casual.

Where do you like to shop?

I mostly shop online, I hate shopping in-person! I like ASOS and 80’s Casual Classics.

Who is your style icon?

John Lennon and Liam Gallagher.

Yui Hosomi, 30, from Japan, living in Perth

Yui Hosomi gets outfit ideas from Instagram. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a chef at Japanese restaurant Koku Shi in Perth.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from River Island, my jacket is from Zara, my trousers are from a charity shop in Japan, my shoes are Nike and my bag is from Uniqlo.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

My sister. I also get inspiration from a lot of Instagram influencers.

For more street style articles, check out our fashion section.

