The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Kirkcaldy

There is plenty to sink your teeth into in Kirkcaldy, from gourmet loaded fries and gluten-free pastries to pancake stacks and pink milkshakes.

Between walks along the promenade, visits to the Kirkcaldy Galleries or the Adam Smith Theatre and sitting in Beveridge Park, it’s important to keep well fed.

Thankfully there are lots of places in The Lang Toun to stop for meals and snacks, meaning there’s something for every taste.

Here are some of the best places for food and drink if you’re spending the day in Kirkcaldy.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Local favourite Templehall Cafe is a great spot to start your morning in, on weekdays it’s open from 7am.

Owner Gavin has a range of options available, whether you’re in the mood for a full Scottish breakfast or a wee hot roll.

Address: 185 Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy KY2 6LE

For proper coffee and great grub, stop by Bob & Berts. The cafe’s breakfast menu is huge, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

From breakfast wraps and muffins to pancake stacks and bagels, choosing what to have might be a challenge.

Address: 157-159 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1LR

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

With its range of home bakes and cakes, Merchants House Cafe will have you spoilt for choice.

The High Street cafe has both indoor and outdoor seating where you can enjoy your hot drink and slice of cake.

Address: 343 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1JL

Dog-friendly cafe Cupcake Coffee Box is a great venue for two- and four-legged visitors alike.

Whether you fancy a waffle, cake or doughnut, your sweet cravings will be satisfied here.

Address: 207-217 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1JD

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

There are two perfect lunch options for potato enthusiasts, the first one being Young Spuds. This food truck takes tatties to a new level, offering loaded fries, burgers and hot dogs.

How about nacho problemo, pizza my heart, tickle my pickle or Fifey cheesesteak fries for lunch?

Address: Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy KY1 2JP

Another venue for “tawty” lovers is Nimmos, which opened at the start of 2023.

The family run baked potato shop is decked out in 1950s decor and bakes all its tatties in a traditional King Edward oven.

There are plenty of fillings to choose from, including chicken curry, chilli con carne, cheese and beans, and haggis and peppercorn sauce. And there are plenty sweet treats if you want a little something extra.

Address: 24 Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy KY2 5JJ

There are places to go if you don’t fancy potatoes too, like Roots & Seeds Bistro. The menu is inspired by Portugal and Latin America, but the produce has its roots in Fife.

Lighter options include soup and quiche of the day, while there’s burgers, fish cakes and mac’n’cheese on offer if you’re feeling hungry. There are also sandwiches, toasties and wraps with a range of fillings.

Address: 73 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1LN

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Have you ever seen a pink takeaway with a rainbow epoxy resin floor? I’m guessing the answer is no, so add Rebecca’s Chinese Takeaway to your must-visit list.

23-year-old Rebecca opened her venue in 2021, and her menu includes milkshakes, slushies, sweetie bags, and her popular “pink drink”.

Plus there’s a huge range of Chinese dishes on offer too should you be tempted to grab dinner from here.

Address: 129 Commercial Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 2NS

At A Tasteful Occasion you’ll find a range of sweet and savoury bakes – and they’re all gluten free.

Whether you fancy a sausage roll or macaroni pie, or maybe a cinnamon roll or cookies, this cafe has you covered.

But be warned, it closes once the bakes sell out, so best to pop in early to avoid disappointment.

Address: 169 Links Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1QR

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

At Dean Park Hotel you’ll be spoilt for choice. Either opt for a relaxing dinner in Duke’s Lounge or a fancy evening in two AA Rosette awarded The Grande.

MasterChef: The Professionals quarter finalist and executive chef Morten Rengtved offers a seasonal menu in The Grande, and booking at least 24 hours in advance is essential.

In the comfortable lounge you’ll find burgers, pub favourites and beef straight from the grill.

Address: Dean Park Hotel, Chapel Level, Kirkcaldy KY2 6HF

If you’re in the mood for Indian or Nepalese food, Annapurna Gurkhas Restaurant is sure to deliver.

The High Street venue offers a range of Tandoori, Biryani and curry dishes, as well as a variety of “Gurkhas main courses” inspired by the Nepalese kitchen.

Address: 312 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1LB

Drinks

8pm to late

Fifer Lauren brought The Steadings back to life in May 2023, making it a friendly spot for the whole family as well as a nice spot to pop in for a drink.

The newly renovated pub is dog-friendly, shows sports and hosts live entertainment, so you definitely won’t be bored here.

Address: 93 Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy KY2 5RB

Looking for a rooftop bar with views of the sea? High Street cocktail bar Alfie’s is the spot for you.

There’s live music and sports for those looking for entertainment, and if you’re after something more challenging there are pool tables and a darts board.

Open till midnight on weekdays and 2am on weekends, Alfie’s is the spot to dance or play the night away.

Address: 50 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1NA