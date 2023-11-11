The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Kirkcaldy

Walking up and down The Lang Toun is sure to build up an appetite.

Carol and Rebecca holding the pink drink inside Rebecca's Chinese Takeaway in Kirkcaldy.
Carol and Rebecca Cheuk at Rebecca's Chinese Takeaway in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

There is plenty to sink your teeth into in Kirkcaldy, from gourmet loaded fries and gluten-free pastries to pancake stacks and pink milkshakes.

Between walks along the promenade, visits to the Kirkcaldy Galleries or the Adam Smith Theatre and sitting in Beveridge Park, it’s important to keep well fed.

Thankfully there are lots of places in The Lang Toun to stop for meals and snacks, meaning there’s something for every taste.

Here are some of the best places for food and drink if you’re spending the day in Kirkcaldy.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Local favourite Templehall Cafe is a great spot to start your morning in, on weekdays it’s open from 7am.

Owner Gavin has a range of options available, whether you’re in the mood for a full Scottish breakfast or a wee hot roll.

Address: 185 Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy KY2 6LE

For proper coffee and great grub, stop by Bob & Berts. The cafe’s breakfast menu is huge, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

A sausage and egg wrap in Bob and Berts in Kirkcaldy.
A sausage and egg wrap in Bob & Berts in Kirkcaldy.

From breakfast wraps and muffins to pancake stacks and bagels, choosing what to have might be a challenge.

Address: 157-159 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1LR

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

With its range of home bakes and cakes, Merchants House Cafe will have you spoilt for choice.

The cake cabinet at Merchants House Cafe in Kirkcaldy.
You’ll have a hard time deciding at Merchants House Cafe. Image: Marzena Barclay

The High Street cafe has both indoor and outdoor seating where you can enjoy your hot drink and slice of cake.

Address: 343 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1JL

Dog-friendly cafe Cupcake Coffee Box is a great venue for two- and four-legged visitors alike.

A plate of food from Kirkcaldy cafe Cupcake Coffee Box.
How about a Biscoff waffle with toffee sauce and vanilla ice cream? Image: Cupcake Coffee Box

Whether you fancy a waffle, cake or doughnut, your sweet cravings will be satisfied here.

Address: 207-217 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1JD

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm 

There are two perfect lunch options for potato enthusiasts, the first one being Young Spuds. This food truck takes tatties to a new level, offering loaded fries, burgers and hot dogs.

A portion of loaded fries from Young Spuds in Kirkcaldy.
Loaded fries are Young Spuds’ specialty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

How about nacho problemo, pizza my heart, tickle my pickle or Fifey cheesesteak fries for lunch?

Address: Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy KY1 2JP

Another venue for “tawty” lovers is Nimmos, which opened at the start of 2023.

The family run baked potato shop is decked out in 1950s decor and bakes all its tatties in a traditional King Edward oven.

A takeaway box of baked potato with haggis from Nimmos in Kirkcaldy.
Nimmos owner Adam knows how to make a proper baked tawty with haggis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There are plenty of fillings to choose from, including chicken curry, chilli con carne, cheese and beans, and haggis and peppercorn sauce. And there are plenty sweet treats if you want a little something extra.

Address: 24 Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy KY2 5JJ 

There are places to go if you don’t fancy potatoes too, like Roots & Seeds Bistro. The menu is inspired by Portugal and Latin America, but the produce has its roots in Fife.

Lighter options include soup and quiche of the day, while there’s burgers, fish cakes and mac’n’cheese on offer if you’re feeling hungry. There are also sandwiches, toasties and wraps with a range of fillings.

Address: 73 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1LN

Snack

3pm to 6pm 

Have you ever seen a pink takeaway with a rainbow epoxy resin floor? I’m guessing the answer is no, so add Rebecca’s Chinese Takeaway to your must-visit list.

The signature 'Pink Shop Pink Drink' inside Rebecca's Chinese Takeaway in Kirkcaldy
Rebecca’s signature “Pink Shop Pink Drink”. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

23-year-old Rebecca opened her venue in 2021, and her menu includes milkshakes, slushies, sweetie bags, and her popular “pink drink”.

Plus there’s a huge range of Chinese dishes on offer too should you be tempted to grab dinner from here.

Address: 129 Commercial Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 2NS

At A Tasteful Occasion you’ll find a range of sweet and savoury bakes – and they’re all gluten free.

Whether you fancy a sausage roll or macaroni pie, or maybe a cinnamon roll or cookies, this cafe has you covered.

Two treats from A Tasteful Occasion in Kirkcaldy, a brownie and a pie
A Tasteful Occasion offers both sweet and savoury treats – all gluten free. Image: Mandy Mackenzie

But be warned, it closes once the bakes sell out, so best to pop in early to avoid disappointment.

Address: 169 Links Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1QR

Dinner

6pm to 8pm 

At Dean Park Hotel you’ll be spoilt for choice. Either opt for a relaxing dinner in Duke’s Lounge or a fancy evening in two AA Rosette awarded The Grande.

MasterChef: The Professionals quarter finalist and executive chef Morten Rengtved offers a seasonal menu in The Grande, and booking at least 24 hours in advance is essential.

A starter dish at the Dean Park Hotel.
Langoustine on toast at Dean Park Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In the comfortable lounge you’ll find burgers, pub favourites and beef straight from the grill.

Address: Dean Park Hotel, Chapel Level, Kirkcaldy KY2 6HF

If you’re in the mood for Indian or Nepalese food, Annapurna Gurkhas Restaurant is sure to deliver.

Four bowls of food from Annapurna Gurkhas Restaurant in Kirkcaldy.
There’s plenty to choose from here. Image: Annapurna Gurkhas Restaurant

The High Street venue offers a range of Tandoori, Biryani and curry dishes, as well as a variety of “Gurkhas main courses” inspired by the Nepalese kitchen.

Address: 312 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1LB

Drinks

8pm to late 

Fifer Lauren brought The Steadings back to life in May 2023, making it a friendly spot for the whole family as well as a nice spot to pop in for a drink.

Lauren pulling a pint behind the bar of The Steadings in Kirkcaldy.
Lauren Hutchison took over The Steadings after it had been closed for four years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The newly renovated pub is dog-friendly, shows sports and hosts live entertainment, so you definitely won’t be bored here.

Address: 93 Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy KY2 5RB

Looking for a rooftop bar with views of the sea? High Street cocktail bar Alfie’s is the spot for you.

There’s live music and sports for those looking for entertainment, and if you’re after something more challenging there are pool tables and a darts board.

Open till midnight on weekdays and 2am on weekends, Alfie’s is the spot to dance or play the night away.

Address: 50 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY1 1NA

Conversation