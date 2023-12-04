Council refuses Perth Airbnb over residents having to ask ‘strangers’ to move their vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council refuses Perth Airbnb over residents having to ask ‘strangers’ to move their vehicles

A photo of two campervans parked outside the property was circulated to officers.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Campervans parked outside the Airbnb flat in Perth's Muirton Place.
Campervans parked outside the Airbnb flat in Perth's Muirton Place. Image: North Muirton Community Council

Perth and Kinross Council has ordered the closure of “one of the most loved homes” on Airbnb.

Sofya Devyatova and her husband Abdul ran a two-bedroom first-floor flat in Muirton Place as a holiday let from November 2022.

The property is popular on the holiday lettings site, with an average rating of 4.82 out of 5.

Yet it needed a licence and planning permission due to Scottish Government rules implemented this year.

Council’s parking fears outside Airbnb flat

The council has now refused the latter over residents having to ask short-term guests to move their vehicles.

Airbnb flat on Muirton Place, Perth.
Neighbours objected to the flat on Muirton Place, Perth being used as a holiday let. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

Its planning refusal decision notice said: “The [six] letters of objection highlight a long-running issue regarding the availability of on-street parking for residents with the short-term let use exacerbating the situation.

“As highlighted in the letters of objection, long-term residents can be approached more readily when a situation arises and a vehicle has to be moved and this is less likely to happen with strangers.

“It is acknowledged that parking issues can contribute to a reduction in residential amenity and this may be exacerbated where several short-term let uses accumulate in an area.

“The issues raised are of sufficient weight to justify the refusal of the application.”

Perth residents objected to scheme

The Courier reported in March that neighbours had unsuccessfully urged councillors to refuse a licence for the property.

And objections to the planning application weren’t just over parking issues.

There were concerns about the loss of affordable housing and the impact on town centre hotels.

Sofya Devyatova’s property is on the first floor of these flats on Muirton Place. Image: Google Street View

North Muirton Community Council attached a photograph of two campervans parked outside the property.

Its objection claimed: “[This] caused considerable narrowing of the road, impairing safety for cyclists and families dropping off children at a nearby nursery and school.”

Flat was ‘good for families’

The refusal was despite more than a dozen glowing reviews from Airbnb guests.

The flat offered a king-sized bed with memory mattress, coffee machine, disposable slippers, infant crib and a private garden with wood burner, barbecue grill and children’s play area.

One happy customer was a guest from Hong Kong who stayed there with her children in August.

Sitting room of the flat in Muirton Place, Perth.
Sitting room of the flat in Muirton Place, Perth. Image: Sofya Devyatova

She wrote: “The place was really spacious and well equipped with a nice garden.

“My little one enjoyed playing in the garden a lot. Neighbours downstairs were also friendly.

“I would recommend the accommodation to those, especially with a family.”

