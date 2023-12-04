Council refuses Perth Airbnb over residents having to ask ‘strangers’ to move their vehicles

Perth and Kinross Council has ordered the closure of “one of the most loved homes” on Airbnb.

Sofya Devyatova and her husband Abdul ran a two-bedroom first-floor flat in Muirton Place as a holiday let from November 2022.

The property is popular on the holiday lettings site, with an average rating of 4.82 out of 5.

Yet it needed a licence and planning permission due to Scottish Government rules implemented this year.

Council’s parking fears outside Airbnb flat

The council has now refused the latter over residents having to ask short-term guests to move their vehicles.

Its planning refusal decision notice said: “The [six] letters of objection highlight a long-running issue regarding the availability of on-street parking for residents with the short-term let use exacerbating the situation.

“As highlighted in the letters of objection, long-term residents can be approached more readily when a situation arises and a vehicle has to be moved and this is less likely to happen with strangers.

“It is acknowledged that parking issues can contribute to a reduction in residential amenity and this may be exacerbated where several short-term let uses accumulate in an area.

“The issues raised are of sufficient weight to justify the refusal of the application.”

Perth residents objected to scheme

The Courier reported in March that neighbours had unsuccessfully urged councillors to refuse a licence for the property.

And objections to the planning application weren’t just over parking issues.

There were concerns about the loss of affordable housing and the impact on town centre hotels.

North Muirton Community Council attached a photograph of two campervans parked outside the property.

Its objection claimed: “[This] caused considerable narrowing of the road, impairing safety for cyclists and families dropping off children at a nearby nursery and school.”

Flat was ‘good for families’

The refusal was despite more than a dozen glowing reviews from Airbnb guests.

The flat offered a king-sized bed with memory mattress, coffee machine, disposable slippers, infant crib and a private garden with wood burner, barbecue grill and children’s play area.

One happy customer was a guest from Hong Kong who stayed there with her children in August.

She wrote: “The place was really spacious and well equipped with a nice garden.

“My little one enjoyed playing in the garden a lot. Neighbours downstairs were also friendly.

“I would recommend the accommodation to those, especially with a family.”