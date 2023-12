A lane of the M90 which had been shut has now reopened following a crash near Kinross.

The collision happened northbound between junctions 5 and 6 shortly after 4pm on Thursday.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

A post by Amey says: “M90 northbound junction 5 to 6 now reopened following RTC.”

Traffic Scotland warned motorists to expect a delay to their journey whilst debris was cleared.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.