Sheep dies after attack by unruly dog on Perthshire’s Cateran Trail

Police have issued a warning to dog owners after an incident of sheep worrying on the Cateran Trail in Perthshire.

An unknown dog injured three sheep at a farm in Ashintully, near Kirkmichael, between 10am on Sunday, December 10 and 10am on Monday, December 11.

As a result, one of the sheep had to be euthanised.

The incident happened on a public footpath on the Cateran Trail used by walkers daily.

Anyone with information can please contact 101 and quote CR/0441864/23.

A police statement added: “We would take this opportunity to remind dog owners that they must keep their dogs under control at all times, preferably on a lead, whilst walking in the countryside and you should avoid going into any fields containing livestock.

“Please remember that farmers are legally entitled to shoot dogs they find worrying livestock on their land.

“Whilst no farmer wishes to resort to this, it is an option available and one that could quite easily be avoided if owners ensure that they have proper control of their dogs.”