Home News Dundee

Dundee actor Brian Cox dropping f-bomb on BBC’s Newsnight hailed ‘TV moment of the year’

One person asked if Cox had 'veered off the script'.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Brian Cos on BBC show Newsnight on December 15 2023.
Brian Cox on BBC's Newsnight show. Image: BBC Newsnight

Brian Cox stunned TV viewers by swearing in a live BBC broadcast.

The Dundee actor appeared on the year’s final episode of the late-night BBC show Newsnight on Friday.

In the show, he reflected on his role as the foul-mouth tyrant Logan Roy on Emmy-award winning drama Succession.

Signing off in the manner of the fictional billionaire media mogul, Cox put on a subtle American accent.

He told viewers: “That’s all for tonight from Newsnight, we’ll be back in January.

“I hope you have an amazing festive season wherever you and whatever you are doing. And now just … f*** off.”

Did Brian Cox go rogue?

The outburst provoked a strong response by users of Twitter X.

(Warning: Contains strong language)

One person hailed it the “TV moment of the year”.

Another wrote: “Love it. Loved him in his role as Logan Roy.”

Not everyone was impressed though.

One person claimed: “It was arrogant self-centred disgusting and rude.”

Another sarcastically quipped: “How big and clever.”

There was also speculation that Cox, 77, had gone rogue.

One person asked: “Excellent sign-off. Newsnight team getting brave or Brian Cox (as Logan Roy) veering off script?”

Newsnight swearing follows earlier apology for ‘fruity language’

It is the second time this month that Cox has been at the centre of a TV swearing controversy.

On December 4, Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford was forced to apologise for his “fruity language”.

Asked about landing his iconic role as Logan Roy late in his career, he shared a story from his early days in the US – as a 50-year-old.

He said: “When I went to America, I decided I would be a character actor – a supporting actor.

“And I had a big row with Nigel Hawthorn, who said he couldn’t do it anymore, he couldn’t play small parts.

“I said that’s b****cks!

Succession has nominations in every category it is eligible for in the upcoming Golden Globes. Cox is nominated for best actor.

Conversation