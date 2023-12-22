Two-car crash blocks A9 near Broxden roundabout in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Two-car crash blocks A9 near Broxden roundabout in Perth

A section of the carriageway on the A9 between Perth and Dunblane has been blocked.

By Neil Henderson
A90 crash
The scene of the crash. Image: DC Thomson

Motorists are facing delays after a two-car crash blocked a section of the A9 close to Broxden Roundabout in Perth.

The incident is understood to be affecting the carriageway between Perth and Dunblane.

Eyewitnesses have reported at least two police vehicles at the scene with traffic heading into Perth on the A9 being restricted.

One eyewitness said: “There are two police cars at the scene.

Police called to A9 near Broxden Roundabout

“One car is in the middle of the road blocking cars coming from Perth.

“The crash is causing some delays, I was held up for around 10 minutes.

“The police are trying to manage the traffic.”

A9 crash
A9 crash. Image: DC Thomson
A9 crash
A9 crash. Image: DC Thomson

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.25pm we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 Perth to Stirling near to Broxden roundabout.

“Ambulance have been contacted.”

 

 

