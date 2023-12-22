Two-car crash blocks A9 near Broxden roundabout in Perth

Motorists are facing delays after a two-car crash blocked a section of the A9 close to Broxden Roundabout in Perth.

The incident is understood to be affecting the carriageway between Perth and Dunblane.

Eyewitnesses have reported at least two police vehicles at the scene with traffic heading into Perth on the A9 being restricted.

One eyewitness said: “There are two police cars at the scene.

Police called to A9 near Broxden Roundabout

“One car is in the middle of the road blocking cars coming from Perth.

“The crash is causing some delays, I was held up for around 10 minutes.

“The police are trying to manage the traffic.”

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.25pm we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 Perth to Stirling near to Broxden roundabout.

“Ambulance have been contacted.”