Lane closures and disruption ahead as roadworks set to begin on A90 in Angus

Drivers on the A90 near Brechin and Forfar face disruption in January as almost £500,00 of roadworks are set to begin.

Surface improvement works will be carried out by Amey on four miles of the northbound carriageway near Brechin.

Meantime street lighting improvements are to be carried out on a section of the southbound carriageway near Forfar.

The works are to be carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Carriageway and lighting improvements planned

A spokesman said: The work will involve a £270,000 investment to deliver carriageway improvements to more than four miles of the A90 near Brechin, addressing community concerns around this section of road.

“A further investment of £210,000 will also be undertaken as part of a scheme delivering 3500m of street lighting cabling and 60 new lighting columns on the A90 to the south of Forfar.”

He added that the work is being carried out simultaneously in order to avoid long term disruption on the road network for local communities, businesses and the travelling public.

Brechin carriageway improvements

The £270,000 project will address defects on 6.5km of the northbound A90 Brechin bypass.

It is anticipated that the essential maintenance will be carried out using a contraflow system from Thursday January 11 Tuesday January 30.

Forfar Street Lighting Maintenance Scheme

The £210,00 project will deliver improved street lighting on the A90 to the south of Forfar, at Muiryfaulds between Gallowfauld and Gateside.

It is anticipated the work will be carried out under 24 hour lane closures, alternating between fast and slow lanes, with signed diversions in place, from Sunday January 14 to Friday February 16 2024.

The spokesman said: “The carriageway improvements at Brechin are on a section of road which has been the subject of repeated requests from the local community and road users for repair work to be undertaken.

“Defects on the road surface were further exacerbated by the unprecedented impact of Storm Babet.”

He added that the lighting work will enhance road safety through improving vehicular visibility and reducing the risk of accidents.

“Both of these essential works have been scheduled for January to take advantage of reduced business and service traffic traditionally on the road network at this time of year, as well as a quieter events calendar after the busy festive season,” added the spokesman.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.