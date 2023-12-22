Lane closures and disruption ahead as roadworks set to begin on A90 in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lane closures and disruption ahead as roadworks set to begin on A90 in Angus

Drivers will face disruption for four weeks while the work is carried out

By Lindsey Hamilton
A90 roadworks Brechin
The A90 northbound near Brechin. Image: Google Street View

Drivers on the A90 near Brechin and Forfar face disruption in January as almost £500,00 of roadworks are set to begin.

Surface improvement works will be carried out by Amey on four miles of the northbound carriageway near Brechin.

Meantime  street lighting improvements are to be carried out on a section of the southbound carriageway near Forfar.

The works are to be carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Carriageway and lighting improvements planned

A spokesman said: The work will involve a £270,000 investment to deliver carriageway improvements to more than four miles of the A90 near Brechin, addressing community concerns around this section of road.

“A further investment of £210,000 will also be undertaken as part of a scheme delivering 3500m of street lighting cabling and 60 new lighting columns on the A90 to the south of Forfar.”

He added that the work is being carried out simultaneously in order to avoid long term disruption on the road network for local communities, businesses and the travelling public.

Brechin carriageway improvements

The £270,000 project will address defects on 6.5km of the northbound A90 Brechin bypass.

It is anticipated that the essential maintenance will be carried out using a contraflow system from Thursday January 11 Tuesday January 30.

Forfar Street Lighting Maintenance Scheme

The £210,00 project will deliver improved street lighting on the A90 to the south of Forfar, at Muiryfaulds between Gallowfauld and Gateside.

It is anticipated the work will be carried out under 24 hour lane closures, alternating between fast and slow lanes, with signed diversions in place, from Sunday January 14 to Friday  February 16 2024.

The A90 near Forfar
The A90 near Forfar. Image: Google.

The spokesman said: “The carriageway improvements at Brechin are on a section of road which has been the subject of repeated requests from the local community and road users for repair work to be undertaken.

“Defects on the road surface were further exacerbated by the unprecedented impact of Storm Babet.”

He added that the lighting work will enhance road safety through improving vehicular visibility and reducing the risk of accidents.

“Both of these essential works have been scheduled for January to take advantage of reduced business and service traffic traditionally on the road network at this time of year, as well as a quieter events calendar after the busy festive season,” added the spokesman.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

 

