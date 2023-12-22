Circles – Dundee has it right, everywhere else has it wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

Circles – Dundee has it right, everywhere else has it wrong

The rest of the UK doesn’t have the plain common sense and straight-talking qualities of Dundonians. Show a Dundee person something shaped like a circle and they’ll tell you: that’s a circle!

By Steve Finan

It is time Dundee was recognised as a world leader, sensible, and just plain correct when it comes to naming traffic interchange civil engineering constructions.

Giving the name “circle” to what everyone else calls a “roundabout” is just . . . right!

Formal semantics (the study of what linguistic expressions actually mean) would back this up. The shape of the feature we’re talking about is, when all other shades of meaning and nuances of terminology are put aside, clearly a circle.

So where did the rest of the world go wrong? Why did circles become roundabouts?

Traffic roundabouts, as a term, has only been in use since the mid 1960s. They were invented by Frank Blackmore, a traffic engineer working for the Transport Research Laboratory.

I don’t know much about Mr Blackmore, but I suggest he was trying to find a way to describe his innovation to people who had never seen such a thing.

You can see the thought process: it is a feature designed to have cars travelling in a circular motion, joining and leaving it like children might hop on and off a roundabout.

And the simplistic name stuck.

But continuing with the child-like description is more difficult to explain. Why was this retained when adults don’t call cars broom-brooms or trains choo-choos?

It must be that the rest of the UK doesn’t have the plain common sense and straight-talking qualities of Dundonians. Show a Dundee person something shaped like a circle and they’ll tell you: that’s a circle!

In any case, “roundabout” isn’t accurate. With a roundabout it’s the apparatus itself that goes round. That’s not the case with a traffic circle, upon which the cars go round.

And a roundabout doesn’t sound like a serious piece of infrastructure whereas the classic circle, known from the very birth of geometry, has a dignity, a precise set of qualities, an inherent “rightness”.

Lastly, it is common practice to name thoroughfares for geographical features. That’s why we have Infirmary Brae, Keiller’s Rise, Buttar’s Loan, and Hill Street.

And descriptive accuracy is why T-junctions, crescents, crossroads, street corners, and city squares are so called.

Therefore if we name the above for their topography or shape it is natural that when we have a roads feature shaped like a circle, we name it a circle.

I rest my case.

This Christmas I’m giving Dundee folk the gift of recognition for their logical naming of traffic flow systems.

Now all I have to do now is explain why, at the western end of the Kingsway, there is a place every Dundonian calls “the Swallow roundabout”!

 

 

Word of the week

Circumbendibus (adj)

Indirect or roundabout. EG: “Not even in the most circumbendibus way could any deny that the Dundonian does, with great fortitude, endure the linguistic foibles of the rest of the world.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

