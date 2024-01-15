Hunt for suspects who wore snoods and gloves after cash stolen from Perthshire business during break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Hunt for suspects who wore snoods and gloves after cash stolen from Perthshire business during break-in

Thieves targeted premises in Abernethy in the early hours of Monday morning.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Abernethy break in
Abernethy Road. Image: Google Maps

Police are hunting for two people after money was been stolen from a Perthshire business during an early morning break-in.

A ‘quantity of cash’ was taken from premises on Abernethy Road, Abernethy, between 1:45am and 4:15am on Monday.

The two suspects were both wearing dark jackets, black snoods and black gloves.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a break-in and theft in Abernethy.

“The incident happened overnight between 1.45am and 3.15am on Monday January 15 at a business premises on Abernethy Road.

“Entry was gained to the premises, and a quantity of cash was taken.”

Police issue description of Abernethy Road suspects

Police have issued descriptions of two people they want to trace in connection with the break-in.

The first suspect is described as over 6ft tall and of slim build. They were wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers and shoes with a light-coloured hat, black snood and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as around 5ft 8’ tall and of heavy build. They were wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers and shoes with a light-coloured hat and snood.

They were also wearing black gloves and carrying a backpack.

Constable Jamie Arthur of Kinross Police Station said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage that might assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 0477 of 15 January, 2024.

Conversation