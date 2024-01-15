Hunt for suspects who wore snoods and gloves after cash stolen from Perthshire business during break-in

Police are hunting for two people after money was been stolen from a Perthshire business during an early morning break-in.

A ‘quantity of cash’ was taken from premises on Abernethy Road, Abernethy, between 1:45am and 4:15am on Monday.

The two suspects were both wearing dark jackets, black snoods and black gloves.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a break-in and theft in Abernethy.

“The incident happened overnight between 1.45am and 3.15am on Monday January 15 at a business premises on Abernethy Road.

“Entry was gained to the premises, and a quantity of cash was taken.”

Police issue description of Abernethy Road suspects

Police have issued descriptions of two people they want to trace in connection with the break-in.

The first suspect is described as over 6ft tall and of slim build. They were wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers and shoes with a light-coloured hat, black snood and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as around 5ft 8’ tall and of heavy build. They were wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers and shoes with a light-coloured hat and snood.

They were also wearing black gloves and carrying a backpack.

Constable Jamie Arthur of Kinross Police Station said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage that might assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 0477 of 15 January, 2024.