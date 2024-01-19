Damage ‘in the thousands’ after break-in at Perthshire country shop

Thieves have caused “thousands of pounds” worth of damage to a Perthshire country shop.

The incident happened at the Jamesfield Farm Shop, Abernethy, in the early hours of Monday morning – between 1.45am and 3.15am.

Ian Millar, the owner of the shop, confirmed damage had been caused but the thieves did not manage to steal a lot of money.

Police have confirmed their inquiries are ongoing following an appeal earlier in the week.

Thieves leave Abernethy business ‘a real mess’

He said: “They didn’t fancy the food and only took two cans of coke.

“They were obviously after money and they cut a hole in the wall to get in the office. They got some money but not a lot.

“They forced the locks and they broke the front door glass.

“There is a first floor with businesses up there and they got broken into too – it’s a real mess they’ve left.

“I would think the damage would be in the thousands and it may affect premiums on our insurance which we need to pay for too.

“It’s frustrating getting broken into – it’s an invasion of privacy for a start.

“It’s very annoying that people find it necessary nowadays to break into premises while they could earn money honestly.

“They’ve obviously been here before and they knew their way around and how to get in.

“The big thing is nobody was hurt – that’s the number one priority.”

Suspects wanted for break-in at Jamesfield Farm Shop

The first suspect is described as over 6ft tall and of slim build.

They were wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers and shoes with a light-coloured hat, black snood and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as around 5ft 8ins tall and of heavy build.

They were wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers and shoes with a light-coloured hat and snood.

They were also wearing black gloves and carrying a backpack.

Constable Jamie Arthur of Kinross Police Station said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage that might assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 0477 of January 15, 2024.