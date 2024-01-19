Damage ‘in the thousands’ after break-in at Perthshire country shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Perth & Kinross

Damage ‘in the thousands’ after break-in at Perthshire country shop

'They didn’t fancy the food and only took two cans of coke.'

By Kieran Webster
The Jamesfield Farm Shop in Abernethy
The Jamesfield Farm Shop in Abernethy. Image: Google Street View

Thieves have caused “thousands of pounds” worth of damage to a Perthshire country shop.

The incident happened at the Jamesfield Farm Shop, Abernethy, in the early hours of Monday morning – between 1.45am and 3.15am.

Ian Millar, the owner of the shop, confirmed damage had been caused but the thieves did not manage to steal a lot of money.

Police have confirmed their inquiries are ongoing following an appeal earlier in the week.

Thieves leave Abernethy business ‘a real mess’

He said: “They didn’t fancy the food and only took two cans of coke.

“They were obviously after money and they cut a hole in the wall to get in the office. They got some money but not a lot.

“They forced the locks and they broke the front door glass.

“There is a first floor with businesses up there and they got broken into too – it’s a real mess they’ve left.

A sign for the farm shop.
A sign for the farm shop. Image: Google Street View

“I would think the damage would be in the thousands and it may affect premiums on our insurance which we need to pay for too.

“It’s frustrating getting broken into – it’s an invasion of privacy for a start.

“It’s very annoying that people find it necessary nowadays to break into premises while they could earn money honestly.

“They’ve obviously been here before and they knew their way around and how to get in.

“The big thing is nobody was hurt – that’s the number one priority.”

Suspects wanted for break-in at Jamesfield Farm Shop

The first suspect is described as over 6ft tall and of slim build.

They were wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers and shoes with a light-coloured hat, black snood and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as around 5ft 8ins tall and of heavy build.

They were wearing a dark-coloured jacket, trousers and shoes with a light-coloured hat and snood.

They were also wearing black gloves and carrying a backpack.

Constable Jamie Arthur of Kinross Police Station said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage that might assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 0477 of January 15, 2024.

Conversation