Nearly 50 new homes to be built in Dundee as part of Mill o’ Mains redevelopment

Nearly 50 new homes are set to be built this year as part of the ongoing redevelopment of Mill o’ Mains in Dundee.

Home in Scotland has received planning approval for 48 properties on the estate.

The development will consist of a mix of terraced houses, larger family homes and townhouses, cottage flats and semi-detached homes.

A block of homes will also be built for use by Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (DHSCP).

Work is expected to begin on the site in early March.

‘Delight’ as plans approved for 48 new homes in Mill o’ Mains

The houses, which were approved this month, will add to more than 200 properties already at the Mill o’ Mains site.

The latest development will take place on Hebrides Drive.

Elsa Brailey, head of development and delivery at Home in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be bringing another phase to our Mill o’ Mains regeneration.

“We know how great the need is for new, high-quality affordable homes in Dundee and it’s only right we play our part in delivering those.

“We look forward to working with our partners to get work started as soon as possible and help provide high-quality homes to our customers.”

Home in Scotland has previously delivered a similar range of homes for DHSCP to operate in Whitfield.

The latest plans form the fourth and final phase of the regeneration of the area.