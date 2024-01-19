Nearly 50 new homes to be built in Dundee as part of Mill o’ Mains redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Nearly 50 new homes to be built in Dundee as part of Mill o’ Mains redevelopment

Work is expected to begin on the site in early March.

By Andrew Robson
New homes Mill o' Mains Dundee
More new homes will be built at Mill o' Mains. Image: Home Group Scotland

Nearly 50 new homes are set to be built this year as part of the ongoing redevelopment of Mill o’ Mains in Dundee.

Home in Scotland has received planning approval for 48 properties on the estate.

The development will consist of a mix of terraced houses, larger family homes and townhouses, cottage flats and semi-detached homes.

A block of homes will also be built for use by Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership (DHSCP).

Work is expected to begin on the site in early March.

‘Delight’ as plans approved for 48 new homes in Mill o’ Mains

The houses, which were approved this month, will add to more than 200 properties already at the Mill o’ Mains site.

The latest development will take place on Hebrides Drive.

Elsa Brailey, head of development and delivery at Home in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be bringing another phase to our Mill o’ Mains regeneration.

Over 200 homes have already been delivered in Mill o' Mains.
More than 200 homes have already been delivered in Mill o’ Mains. Image: Home Group Scotland
Houses previously being torn down as part of the Mill o’ Mains redevelopment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We know how great the need is for new, high-quality affordable homes in Dundee and it’s only right we play our part in delivering those.

“We look forward to working with our partners to get work started as soon as possible and help provide high-quality homes to our customers.”

Home in Scotland has previously delivered a similar range of homes for DHSCP to operate in Whitfield.

The latest plans form the fourth and final phase of the regeneration of the area.

More from Dundee

Argos in the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Closing date for Dundee city centre Argos confirmed
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street last year. Image: Blair Dingwall.
Call for greater scrutiny of Dundee police and fire services amid fears city areas…
Owen Kerr was jailed for murdering Andrew Tosh outside the Bowbridge Bar in 1998.
Dundee murderer Owen Kerr given more jail time for prison social worker attack
Snow day at Glenshee Ski_Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Glenshee and the Lecht as snow brings crowds to the slopes
Rain in Dundee as fresh weather warning issued for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in further weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and…
Police at Morgan Street in Dundee
Man, 36, who fell from flat in Dundee dies following arrest of Humza Yousaf's…
Bliss Bridal Design will close in March. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee bridal shop closing with 'huge discounts' on stock
Snowy rooftops over Craigie, Perth, on Tuesday, January 16 2024.
Freezing weather disrupts Tayside buses, trains and road journeys for second day running
Kevin O'Donnell was jailed after his paintball rampage. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Dundee drive-by paintball shooter jailed for 30 months after city rampage
Girls' Brigade parade, Dundee, in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
Rallying call for final act as 100-year history of 10th Dundee Girls Brigade comes…

Conversation