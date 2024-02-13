Owner and neighbours in limbo as Perth hot tub holiday flat decision delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner and neighbours in limbo as Perth hot tub holiday flat decision delayed

Councillors want more time to consider the case of the luxury holiday flat with rooftop hot tub on Perth's Dundee Road

By Morag Lindsay
Exterior of rooftop terrace at Knowehead Penthouse Apartments.
The Perth holiday flat's hot tub is popular with visitors, less so with neighbours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The owners and neighbours of a Perth holiday flat with rooftop hot tub will have to wait to find out if it has permission to open to visitors.

Perth and Kinross planners refused to allow the property on the city’s Dundee Road to operate as a short-term let.

But the owner, Lee Deans, appealed against that decision.

He says the council asked to take photographs of Knowehead Apartments Penthouse, complete with hot tub, so it could use them to promote Perth.

And he points to its inclusion on the council’s own Perth City and Towns website as one of the premium places for visitors to stay.

Lee Deans head and shoulders
Lee Deans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Councillors on the local review body met to consider the appeal on Monday.

They agreed to defer a decision to allow council officers time to discuss the case with Mr Deans in the light of new guidelines on short-term lets.

These were introduced at the end of 2023, between the application being turned down and the appeal being heard.

Perth hot tub ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Knowehead Apartments Penthouse has been operating as a holiday flat for some time.

It was advertised on the Deans Retreats website, as well as popular sites such as Airbnb.

Knowehead House exterior.
The hot tub is on the flat roofed terrace at Knowehead House, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

But owners now have to apply to the council for change of use to form short-term let accommodation.

Neighbours objected to Mr Deans’ application, saying noisy guests in the hot tub were making their lives a misery.

One wrote: “The mix of alcohol, water and only a short glass balustrade between the balcony and a significant drop seems like an accident waiting to happen.”

But a number of people also wrote in support, saying the Perth visitor economy could ill afford to lose this kind of property.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council’s local review body considered the appeal. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One said he and his wife-to-be had been forced to find alternative accommodation for their wedding night following the council’s “short-sighted” decision to refuse the application.

“There is an incredible shortage of accommodation for guests in Perth city centre,” he said.

Three other cases considered

The Knowehead Apartments case was one of four appeals which the local review body considered on Monday.

The panel, made up of three councillors, agreed to allow a change of use for a ground-floor flat at 81 Balhousie Street. The property had its own entrance and parking space and there had been no complaints from neighbours.

Another application for a change of use for a flat in Bonnethill Road, Pitlochry, was refused. Objectors said there was a shortage of accommodation in the tourist town, and this was having an impact on health and other services.

And decision on a fourth, for a property at South Inch Court, Perth, was also deferred. This is so officers can hold discussions with the owner in the context of the council’s new guidance on short-term lets.

Conversation