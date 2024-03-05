Perth Academy inspection reveals bullying concerns as some pupils struggle to feel valued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Academy inspection reveals bullying concerns as some pupils struggle to feel valued

The Education Scotland report has also ordered staff to improve the quality of their teaching.

By Stephen Eighteen
Perth Academy
Inspectors visited Perth Academy in November.

Concerns have been raised about bullying at Perth Academy.

Education Scotland also claims the secondary school, off Murray Place, “is not helping” pupils be confident or feel valued.

The government agency’s latest report has additionally ordered staff to improve the quality of their teaching.

The findings follow an inspection in November where the academy was considered weak in two rated areas.

These are learning, teaching and assessment; and ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion.

It was rated satisfactory in the other two graded areas – leadership of change; and raising attainment and achievement.

Perth and Kinross Council has vowed to oversee improvements within 12 months.

Lack of Perth Academy social spaces ‘increased anxiety’

The report recognised that in recent years the school has suffered significant absentees among staff and senior leaders.

It added that the school building was undergoing essential refurbishment, which was being well managed but resulted in classes being displaced across the school.

Young people reported that a lack of social spaces during breaks had increased their feelings of anxiety.

This led to staff offering them classrooms, the inspection said.

However, the report said there were areas in which staff actions had caused adverse effects.

Perth Academy headteacher Eleanor Paul.

The inspection noted that “senior leaders take action to address the behaviour of a few young people in corridors and classrooms.”

This can cause concern to others, the report said.

It added that a significant minority of young people (23%) felt that bullying was not always dealt with effectively. This view was echoed by 23% of parents.

More than 38% of pupils said they didn’t feel a valued part of the school’s community, while over a quarter said the school was not helping them to be confident.

The report additionally claimed: “Young people’s understanding of diversity, prejudice and discrimination is not well developed.”

Teaching ‘lacked pace and challenge’

The report was critical of the standard of teaching at the school.

It said the majority of young people’s learning, especially in broad general education (BGE), lacked sufficient pace and challenge.

In the majority of lessons, young people were passive and most learning was overly teacher-led, the report said.

It added that teachers were inconsistent in applying pupil support overview (PSO) strategies for pupils with additional support needs.

Meanwhile, S5 and S6 pupils were not receiving their entitlement to a meaningful continuing element of religious and moral education (RME).

“Senior leaders should review this,” the report said.

Council ‘working to improve’ quality of education

The report concluded by saying the school needed “additional support” and
more time to make necessary improvements.

A further inspection will take place within 12 months.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson highlighted the inspectors’ observation that most young people at Perth Academy were welcoming, respectful and had a positive attitude to their learning.

The council also noted that headteacher Eleanor Paul had “established a clear vision for improvement,” according to the report.

However, learning and families convener Councillor John Rebbeck said: “This inspection sets out clearly the steps that must be taken to improve attainment and achievement for pupils at Perth Academy.

“We want all children and young people to receive the best possible education available and are always working to improve the quality of education provided in our schools.

“I look forward to seeing the necessary improvements being made when inspectors revisit the school in the next 12 months.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Residents pack out Errol Village Hall over bus cuts. Image: David Farrell
Huge community turnout as bus cuts threaten to leave Carse of Gowrie isolated
Audrey McLeod, Oriana Austin and Verity McMillan with one of the Rubber Chicken Theatre company's willow animals. Image: Pamela Mackie.
Dunblane Dr Dolittle cast share stage with Crieff-made willow menagerie
Morrison's Academy in Crieff. Image: Google
Pupils at exclusive Perthshire private school suffered 'mass beatings' and sexual abuse
Pavilion Cafe at MacRosty Park in Crieff
Pavilion Cafe in Crieff's MacRosty Park announces closure as new operator sought
Simon Howie, standing next to a sign which reads Simon Howie
Simon Howie Dunning wind turbine set for approval despite 79 objections
A tent seen on the crime scene.
Aberfeldy murder: What we know so far about shooting of dog walker as ambulance…
Artists view of the proposed Perth Lidl supermarket.
Lidl consulting shoppers on new Perth store plan
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Douglas Zdrzalek. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2024
Perth driver in stolen car tried to ram police vehicle during a high speed…
Residents in Aberfeldy say they are confused and concerned by the police response to Brian Low's shooting. Image: Kieran Webster/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy shooting: Residents 'puzzled' by police handling of murder
Lindsay Maycock at Falkirk Sheriff Court. She caused an "explosion risk" during a This Is Rigged protest at Ineos refinery in Grangemouth.
Perth activist 'created explosion risk' at Grangemouth refinery during eco-protest

Conversation