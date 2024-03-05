Perth Academy inspection reveals bullying concerns as some pupils struggle to feel valued

Concerns have been raised about bullying at Perth Academy.

Education Scotland also claims the secondary school, off Murray Place, “is not helping” pupils be confident or feel valued.

The government agency’s latest report has additionally ordered staff to improve the quality of their teaching.

The findings follow an inspection in November where the academy was considered weak in two rated areas.

These are learning, teaching and assessment; and ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion.

It was rated satisfactory in the other two graded areas – leadership of change; and raising attainment and achievement.

Perth and Kinross Council has vowed to oversee improvements within 12 months.

Lack of Perth Academy social spaces ‘increased anxiety’

The report recognised that in recent years the school has suffered significant absentees among staff and senior leaders.

It added that the school building was undergoing essential refurbishment, which was being well managed but resulted in classes being displaced across the school.

Young people reported that a lack of social spaces during breaks had increased their feelings of anxiety.

This led to staff offering them classrooms, the inspection said.

However, the report said there were areas in which staff actions had caused adverse effects.

The inspection noted that “senior leaders take action to address the behaviour of a few young people in corridors and classrooms.”

This can cause concern to others, the report said.

It added that a significant minority of young people (23%) felt that bullying was not always dealt with effectively. This view was echoed by 23% of parents.

More than 38% of pupils said they didn’t feel a valued part of the school’s community, while over a quarter said the school was not helping them to be confident.

The report additionally claimed: “Young people’s understanding of diversity, prejudice and discrimination is not well developed.”

Teaching ‘lacked pace and challenge’

The report was critical of the standard of teaching at the school.

It said the majority of young people’s learning, especially in broad general education (BGE), lacked sufficient pace and challenge.

In the majority of lessons, young people were passive and most learning was overly teacher-led, the report said.

It added that teachers were inconsistent in applying pupil support overview (PSO) strategies for pupils with additional support needs.

Meanwhile, S5 and S6 pupils were not receiving their entitlement to a meaningful continuing element of religious and moral education (RME).

“Senior leaders should review this,” the report said.

Council ‘working to improve’ quality of education

The report concluded by saying the school needed “additional support” and

more time to make necessary improvements.

A further inspection will take place within 12 months.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson highlighted the inspectors’ observation that most young people at Perth Academy were welcoming, respectful and had a positive attitude to their learning.

The council also noted that headteacher Eleanor Paul had “established a clear vision for improvement,” according to the report.

However, learning and families convener Councillor John Rebbeck said: “This inspection sets out clearly the steps that must be taken to improve attainment and achievement for pupils at Perth Academy.

“We want all children and young people to receive the best possible education available and are always working to improve the quality of education provided in our schools.

“I look forward to seeing the necessary improvements being made when inspectors revisit the school in the next 12 months.”