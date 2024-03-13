Concerns grow for woman, 75, missing from Blairgowrie

Concerns are growing for a 75-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Blairgowrie.

Fiona Pol was last seen in the Birch Crescent area of the town around 10pm on Monday.

Police describe her as white, 5ft 3 inches tall, of slim build, with blonde and grey shoulder-length hair.

Fiona was last seen wearing a knee-length black puffer-style jacket, black trousers and navy shoes.

She may also be wearing glasses.

An appeal has been launched to help trace Fiona.

Family concerned for welfare of missing Blairgowrie woman

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “Fiona’s family are really concerned for her welfare.

“We are asking anyone in the area who may have seen her or knows where she is to please contact the police.

“We would also urge locals to check their gardens and outbuildings for any sign of Fiona.

“If Fiona herself sees this appeal, please get in touch with someone to confirm you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 1610 of Tuesday, March 12.