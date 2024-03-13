Six Dundee motorists each fined £200 for mobile phone use in two-hour crackdown

A number of Dundee drivers have been fined £200 each after being caught using a mobile phone at the wheel.

The road policing unit carried out a check on Happyhillock Road, near to Drumgeith Road, on Tuesday, March 5.

Six motorists were caught in two hours.

As well as a fine, they were also issued with a roadside conditional offer of six points.

Constable Chris Stewart from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Using a mobile telephone whilst driving is extremely dangerous and puts other road users at risk, if you need to use your phone for any reason, please pull over safely and take the call.

“We will continue to target those using mobile phones whilst driving utilising both marked an unmarked police vehicles over the coming days’’.