Six Dundee motorists each fined £200 for mobile phone use in two-hour crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Six Dundee motorists each fined £200 for mobile phone use in two-hour crackdown

Police carried out an unnanounced check.

By Chloe Burrell
Happyhillock Road in Dundee.
Six drivers were caught using their phone at the wheel at Happyhillock Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A number of Dundee drivers have been fined £200 each after being caught using a mobile phone at the wheel.

The road policing unit carried out a check on Happyhillock Road, near to Drumgeith Road, on Tuesday, March 5.

Six motorists were caught in two hours.

As well as a fine, they were also issued with a roadside conditional offer of six points.

Constable Chris Stewart from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Using a mobile telephone whilst driving is extremely dangerous and puts other road users at risk, if you need to use your phone for any reason, please pull over safely and take the call.

“We will continue to target those using mobile phones whilst driving utilising both marked an unmarked police vehicles over the coming days’’.

More from Dundee

Asda Milton of Craigie.
Dundee shoplift lout banned from Asda and Sainsbury's for five years
Six drivers were caught using their phone at the wheel at Happyhillock Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Drink-driver left passenger vomiting blood after high-speed Dundee crash
Six drivers were caught using their phone at the wheel at Happyhillock Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Former Dundee Jehovah's Witness church goes on market for £250k
Six drivers were caught using their phone at the wheel at Happyhillock Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dangerous Dundee driver back in court days after police leg crush case
Six drivers were caught using their phone at the wheel at Happyhillock Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Sheriff Lindsay Wood: Tributes paid to Dundee graduate who devoted time to Arbroath FC
Coastal flood alert issued for Tayside and Fife
Coastal flood alert as Dundee, Angus and Fife braced for 6m-high tides
A dundee shopping street
Dundee Matters: How many independent businesses are there in the city centre?
Porters Bar and Restaurant in Dundee City Quay announce Temporary closure
Customers back Dundee City Quay bar after it announces temporary closure
Six drivers were caught using their phone at the wheel at Happyhillock Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police threatened to taser knife-wielding Montrose woman
Six drivers were caught using their phone at the wheel at Happyhillock Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee pensioner illegally claimed brother's funeral costs from social security