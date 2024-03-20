Meet the Perth Museum staff who will steer visitors round £27m landmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Perth Museum staff who will steer visitors round £27m landmark

A 36-strong team is now in place to greet visitors when the new Perth Museum opens its doors

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Museum staff standing outside the venue
The new Perth Museum staff. Image: Julie Howden.

Perth Museum bosses have introduced their new staff team – and the uniforms they’ll be wearing when the attraction opens its doors next weekend.

The museum has created 36 new jobs following a £27 million transformation of the old Perth City Hall.

The successful candidates – whittled down from more than 300 applicants – will be decked out in uniforms with a colourful Stone of Destiny logo.

The relic will be the showpiece attraction when the venue throws open its doors on March 30.

But the museum will also provide a permanent new home for the Perth and Kinross collection, including many rarely-seen treasures.

Perth Museum staff with backs turned, showing black uniforms with red, orange and blue coloured stonses.
Perth Museum staff show off their Stone of Destiny-inspired uniforms. Image: Julie Howden.

Helen Smout, chief executive at Culture Perth and Kinross, said visitors could expect a warm welcome from the new team.

“They bring with them a wealth of experience, knowledge and enthusiasm which will ensure a great visit for all,” she said.

Perth Museum launch will celebrate local talent

Museum bosses have laid on a programme of events across Perth for the opening weekend.

Exterior of Perth Museum
The countdown is on to the Perth Museum opening weekend.

Mill Street Plaza will host a series of free performances from popular local names and rising stars, including comedian and historian Bruce Fummey, storyteller Jess Smith and the Craigie Choir.

The Highlight Spot in King Edward Street will also give local musicians, dancers and performers a place to shine.

Elsewhere, visitors can expect walking tours, street entertainment, workshops and a celebration of Perthshire food and drink.

Jess Smith, standing in front of Scottish mountain
Traveller and author Jess Smith will take part in the Perth Museum opening weekend programme. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The full programme can be found here.

Stone of Destiny tickets released this week

The star attraction – the Stone of Destiny – arrived in Perth last week.

It had previously been kept at Edinburgh Castle.

The ancient crowning stone’s last official role was at the coronation of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey last year.

Van outside Perth Museum as Stone of Destiny is unloaded
The Stone of Destiny arrived in Perth in the back of a van. Image: Iain Fenwick.

Also known as the Stone of Scone, it has returned to Perthshire for the first time in more than 700 years.

The first free tickets for the Stone of Destiny experience at Perth Museum will be released online at 10am this Friday via Perthshire Box Office.

Entry to the museum’s permanent galleries will be free.

Tickets for the debut exhibition, Unicorn, costing £10/£8 concessions, can be booked here.

Crane unloading large crate outside Perth Museum.
Another treasure – the 3,000-year-old Carpow logboat – also made an unceremonial entrance to Perth Museum. Image: Julie Howden/National Museums Scotland/PA Wire.

The Perth Museum project was led by Perth and Kinross Council with a £10m boost from the UK Government via the Tay Cities Deal.

The old Perth City Hall became redundant as an events venue following the completion of Perth Concert Hall in 2005.

It lay empty for more than a decade and was saved from demolition when the museum plans surfaced.

Project leaders say the venue will boost the local economy by around £2.5M a year.

Conversation