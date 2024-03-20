Meet the Perth Museum staff who will steer visitors round £27m landmark

Perth Museum bosses have introduced their new staff team – and the uniforms they’ll be wearing when the attraction opens its doors next weekend.

The museum has created 36 new jobs following a £27 million transformation of the old Perth City Hall.

The successful candidates – whittled down from more than 300 applicants – will be decked out in uniforms with a colourful Stone of Destiny logo.

The relic will be the showpiece attraction when the venue throws open its doors on March 30.

But the museum will also provide a permanent new home for the Perth and Kinross collection, including many rarely-seen treasures.

Helen Smout, chief executive at Culture Perth and Kinross, said visitors could expect a warm welcome from the new team.

“They bring with them a wealth of experience, knowledge and enthusiasm which will ensure a great visit for all,” she said.

Perth Museum launch will celebrate local talent

Museum bosses have laid on a programme of events across Perth for the opening weekend.

Mill Street Plaza will host a series of free performances from popular local names and rising stars, including comedian and historian Bruce Fummey, storyteller Jess Smith and the Craigie Choir.

The Highlight Spot in King Edward Street will also give local musicians, dancers and performers a place to shine.

Elsewhere, visitors can expect walking tours, street entertainment, workshops and a celebration of Perthshire food and drink.

The full programme can be found here.

Stone of Destiny tickets released this week

The star attraction – the Stone of Destiny – arrived in Perth last week.

It had previously been kept at Edinburgh Castle.

The ancient crowning stone’s last official role was at the coronation of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey last year.

Also known as the Stone of Scone, it has returned to Perthshire for the first time in more than 700 years.

The first free tickets for the Stone of Destiny experience at Perth Museum will be released online at 10am this Friday via Perthshire Box Office.

Entry to the museum’s permanent galleries will be free.

Tickets for the debut exhibition, Unicorn, costing £10/£8 concessions, can be booked here.

The Perth Museum project was led by Perth and Kinross Council with a £10m boost from the UK Government via the Tay Cities Deal.

The old Perth City Hall became redundant as an events venue following the completion of Perth Concert Hall in 2005.

It lay empty for more than a decade and was saved from demolition when the museum plans surfaced.

Project leaders say the venue will boost the local economy by around £2.5M a year.