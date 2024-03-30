Ask A Local: 5 of the best things about Kinross

The creation of Perth and Kinross brought the old counties of Kinross-shire and Perth-shire together for local government purposes.

And while Perth became the area’s administrative seat, Kinross still deserves its equal billing.

It’s a good-sized town of more than 5,000 residents, surrounded by countryside and bypassed by the M90 on Perth and Kinross’s southern border with Fife.

Kinross is probably best known for Loch Leven. Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned on an island there in 1567. And since 1964 the loch has been a nature reserve, famed for its geese and other birdlife.

For years, the T in the Park music festival was held at Balado, a couple of miles away.

And today, Kinross is also home to the Rachel House children’s hospice, run by CHAS.

Amanda James has been involved in various local voluntary groups over the years, and she says the community spirit is second-to-none.

Here’s her guide to some of the best things about Kinross and its people

1. A place to grow

“I’ve been the manager of the Kinross Potager Garden since 2008,” says Amanda.

“It’s a community garden run by volunteers on a plot owned by Perth and Kinross Council. It was started in 1996 by Kinross in Bloom with the help of the Beechgrove Garden Hit Squad.

“We provide education about gardening and the environment, using organic methods. Local children come and plant things in the spring then come back and harvest them. We work with other groups and individuals too and we maintain ourselves through local plant sales.

“There are lots of other groups that support the environment around the area, like the Milnathort and Kinross allotments, and all the other Bloom groups in the area, And there is a small garden behind the Broke Not Broken food bank. King Charles visited it when he came to Kinross last year.

“The Climate Cafe group has monthly speakers and there’s a Repair Cafe starting soon as well.”

2. Lochside living

“We’re lucky to be surrounded by so much attractive countryside around Kinross,” says Amanda.

“And then there’s Loch Leven. It’s a National Nature Reserve, managed by NatureScot, with lots of wildlife and history behind it.

“Loch Leven is right on the edge of Kinross itself. There’s a park beside it, Kirkgate Park, where everyone takes their kids to play.

“And there’s a path all around the loch with bird hides at RSPB Vane Farm. It’s just one of many local walks.”

3. Kinross community

“There is a huge range of activities around Kinross, mostly run by volunteers,” says Amanda.

“We saw it at the Kinross Better Place to Live fair last weekend. I was there with the Potager Garden, but there were about 80 stalls from across the community.

“Other important services include the Kinross-shire voluntary driver service, which recently won an award for its work.

“Then there’s the Kinross-shire Day Centre for older people and Broke Not Broken, which provides a foodbank and lots of other support to people who are struggling with finances and life.

King Charles visited both of them when he was here last year too.

“During Covid, a Kinross Kindness group sprung up to help others. Everyone just rallied round, which is very typical of Kinross.”

4. Call for Kleo

“Kinross-shire Local Events Organisation (KLEO) organises lots of events around the town,” says Amanda.

“There’s a farmers market on the high street the last Saturday of every month, and they put on a Christmas market in the park.

“The Leven Voices Choir is very popular. And they’ve also started a Kacophany Orchestra. It’s made up of local adults who maybe played musical instruments when they were younger and still have them, and now they get together to perform.

“There are concerts and community events, a winter festival and they put out a brilliant Christmas events brochure which lets everyone know about what’s going on locally.

“KLEO is run by Bouwein Bennet and other volunteers and it does so much to promote Kinross-shire.”

5. Kinross newsletter

“The Kinross newsletter was started in 1997 by the community council, and it’s grown into essential reading in a really busy town,” says Amanda.

“It still includes the community council minutes. But there are also reports from our MSP and councillors and articles from all the community groups and churches, letting people know about their activities and events.

“As well as that it’s become a space for debate about local issues. There are letters, discussions about planning applications and things like that, and ads for local businesses.

“Again, it comes down to a lot of hard work by volunteers. But that’s what Kinross is all about.”