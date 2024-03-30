Ask A Local: 5 of the best things about Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask A Local: 5 of the best things about Kinross

Kinross has a character all of its own, says Amanda James, and the town's community spirit is second to none

By Morag Lindsay
Amanda James, centre, at the Kinross Potager community garden alongside Peter Scott and his sister Fiona Leckie. Oeter is an elderly man potting flowers while the women look on.
Amanda James, centre, at the Kinross Potager community garden alongside Peter Scott and his sister Fiona Leckie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The creation of Perth and Kinross brought the old counties of Kinross-shire and Perth-shire together for local government purposes.

And while Perth became the area’s administrative seat, Kinross still deserves its equal billing.

It’s a good-sized town of more than 5,000 residents, surrounded by countryside and bypassed by the M90 on Perth and Kinross’s southern border with Fife.

Kinross is probably best known for Loch Leven. Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned on an island there in 1567. And since 1964 the loch has been a nature reserve, famed for its geese and other birdlife.

For years, the T in the Park music festival was held at Balado, a couple of miles away.

And today, Kinross is also home to the Rachel House children’s hospice, run by CHAS.

Exterior of Rachel House hospice, Kinross, a sky blue coloured building with sunny garden
Chas hospice Rachel House, Kinross.

Amanda James has been involved in various local voluntary groups over the years, and she says the community spirit is second-to-none.

Here’s her guide to some of the best things about Kinross and its people

1. A place to grow

“I’ve been the manager of the Kinross Potager Garden since 2008,” says Amanda.

“It’s a community garden run by volunteers on a plot owned by Perth and Kinross Council. It was started in 1996 by Kinross in Bloom with the help of the Beechgrove Garden Hit Squad.

“We provide education about gardening and the environment, using organic methods. Local children come and plant things in the spring then come back and harvest them. We work with other groups and individuals too and we maintain ourselves through local plant sales.

Amanda James, standing in greenhouse in Potager community garden, Kinross.
Amanda in the Potager community garden. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There are lots of other groups that support the environment around the area, like the Milnathort and Kinross allotments, and all the other Bloom groups in the area, And there is a small garden behind the Broke Not Broken food bank. King Charles visited it when he came to Kinross last year.

“The Climate Cafe group has monthly speakers and there’s a Repair Cafe starting soon as well.”

2. Lochside living

“We’re lucky to be surrounded by so much attractive countryside around Kinross,” says Amanda.

“And then there’s Loch Leven. It’s a National Nature Reserve, managed by NatureScot, with lots of wildlife and history behind it.

Ruined Loch Leven Castle on Loch Leven
Loch Leven Castle, where Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Loch Leven is right on the edge of Kinross itself. There’s a park beside it, Kirkgate Park, where everyone takes their kids to play.

“And there’s a path all around the loch with bird hides at RSPB Vane Farm. It’s just one of many local walks.”

3. Kinross community

“There is a huge range of activities around Kinross, mostly run by volunteers,” says Amanda.

“We saw it at the Kinross Better Place to Live fair last weekend. I was there with the Potager Garden, but there were about 80 stalls from across the community.

“Other important services include the Kinross-shire voluntary driver service, which recently won an award for its work.

People in a crowd, speaking to stallholders at the Kinross Better Place to Live fair in Loch Leven Community Campus
Hundreds of people visited the Kinross Better Place to Live fair in Loch Leven Community Campus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Then there’s the Kinross-shire Day Centre for older people and Broke Not Broken, which provides a foodbank and lots of other support to people who are struggling with finances and life.

King Charles visited both of them when he was here last year too.

King Charles in kilt speaking to volunteer Susan Mitchell in garden behind tin building that houses the Broke Not Boken foodbank in Kinross
King Charles III with Susan Mitchell in the gardens of Broke not Broken foodbank in Kinross last September. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

“During Covid, a Kinross Kindness group sprung up to help others. Everyone just rallied round, which is very typical of Kinross.”

4. Call for Kleo

“Kinross-shire Local Events Organisation (KLEO) organises lots of events around the town,” says Amanda.

“There’s a farmers market on the high street the last Saturday of every month, and they put on a Christmas market in the park.

“The Leven Voices Choir is very popular. And they’ve also started a Kacophany Orchestra. It’s made up of local adults who maybe played musical instruments when they were younger and still have them, and now they get together to perform.

General view of old square in Kinross, with town hall and fountain on a rainy day
Kinross boasts historic buildings and a host of independent traders. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There are concerts and community events, a winter festival and they put out a brilliant Christmas events brochure which lets everyone know about what’s going on locally.

“KLEO is run by Bouwein Bennet and other volunteers and it does so much to promote Kinross-shire.”

5. Kinross newsletter

“The Kinross newsletter was started in 1997 by the community council, and it’s grown into essential reading in a really busy town,” says Amanda.

King Charles in kilt speaking to older people seated at a table in Kinross Day Centre with Union Jack bunting behind.
King Charles III met diners at the Kinross Day Centre during his visit last September. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It still includes the community council minutes. But there are also reports from our MSP and councillors and articles from all the community groups and churches, letting people know about their activities and events.

“As well as that it’s become a space for debate about local issues. There are letters, discussions about planning applications and things like that, and ads for local businesses.

“Again, it comes down to a lot of hard work by volunteers. But that’s what Kinross is all about.”

