Perth Museum: All you need to know including tickets and opening times

Perth Museum opens its doors this weekend – and we have all you need to know about the new attraction.

The £27 million museum is the permanent home of the Stone of Destiny.

From how to get tickets and opening times, to the best way to travel to the museum, we have key details to help you make the most of a visit to the attraction.

Perth Museum tickets

Entry to the museum is free and does not need to be booked.

However, those wanting to visit the Stone of Destiny must book a free space online.

Tickets for the Unicorn exhibition, which looks into Scotland’s ‘national animal’, must be bought in advance.

They can be purchased online for the following prices:

Adults: £11

Concessions (including students, under-16s, disabled and unemployed): £8

Under-10s: Free

Perth Museum opening times

The museum will welcome its first visitors from noon this Saturday.

After that, the attraction will be open every day between 10am and 5pm.

On Thursdays, the museum will stay open later until 7pm.

How do you get to Perth Museum?

Perth Museum is on St John’s Place in Perth.

Anyone driving to the museum will not find any on-site parking.

However, there is ample parking at the nearby Canal Street multi-storey and pay-and-display options.

The nearest bus stop is on South Street, across from Tesco Express, which has links local and inter-city bus services

Perth railway station is a 15-minute walk from the city centre for those travelling from further afield.

Perth Museum food and drink

Food and drink cannot be brought into the museum.

However, a cafe offering local produce will be open daily between 10am and 5pm on the ground floor – including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Is Perth Museum accessible?

The entrance at South St John’s Place is accessible with a ramp and automatic doors.

There is also a lift allowing access to all floors.

Guide dogs are welcome in all areas of the museum and fresh water is available.

Large print versions of the menu at the cafe and museum interpretations are both available.

There are 20 gender-neutral toilets throughout the venue – six of which are accessible.

A changing places toilet is also available by the main reception and baby changing facilities are located throughout.