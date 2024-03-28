Dundee boss Tony Docherty ‘buzzing’ after major fitness boost ahead of St Johnstone clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty ‘buzzing’ after major fitness boost ahead of St Johnstone clash

The Dark Blues are set to welcome 4 players back from injury as they take on their Tayside rivals on Saturday.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is “buzzing” to get a number of players back fit after a welcome break.

The Dark Blues have been out of action since defeating Aberdeen on March 13 after their postponed Rangers match was followed by international football.

That time off has allowed the club’s medical staff to get to work on a lengthy injury list.

And Docherty is delighted to welcome back four players for this weekend’s crucial trip to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

The Dark Blues are two points behind Hibs in sixth place with four matches left before the split.

Dundee goalie Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Having extra bodies to choose from is a big boost for the Dens Park gaffer.

“Last week we had a few injury concerns but I’ve got four players back, which is great,” Docherty said.

“Trevor Carson is back, Zach Robinson is back, Jordan McGhee back and Ryan Howley back.

“I’m buzzing with that and we’ve had three brilliant training days. The boys had a break and some were on international duty.

“And with the players added to the squad it means I only have Josh Mulligan and Owen Beck who are a bit longer term plus Curtis Main is struggling a bit.”

‘Low maintenance, high output’

Owen Beck remains with parent club Liverpool as he continues his rehab to sort a groin injury.

But one coming back ahead of schedule is Jordan McGhee.

The former Hearts man has made the right wing-back slot his own this season and has been a big miss in the last two matches.

Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner against St Johnstone in February. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“He’s ahead of schedule but that’s typical Jordan McGhee. He’s such a brilliant pro,” Docherty added.

“He is low maintenance, high output.

“Jordan has trained this week and is available for Saturday so credit to him and his professionalism.

“Credit also to the medical team – when everyone else had a break, they were all in helping the injured players and they’ve got them back for me and I’m delighted by that.

“Jordan has had a really consistent season for me.

“He scored the winner in our last game against St Johnstone and he’s been great.

“He is such a brilliant pro and is typical of the senior pros I have here.

“Jordan just gets on the with the job and is a leader on the pitch.

“I’m delighted to have him back and it’s credit to his professionalism that he is back way before the scheduled date.”

Conversation