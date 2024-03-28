Dundee boss Tony Docherty ‘buzzing’ after major fitness boost ahead of St Johnstone clash

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is “buzzing” to get a number of players back fit after a welcome break.

The Dark Blues have been out of action since defeating Aberdeen on March 13 after their postponed Rangers match was followed by international football.

That time off has allowed the club’s medical staff to get to work on a lengthy injury list.

And Docherty is delighted to welcome back four players for this weekend’s crucial trip to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

The Dark Blues are two points behind Hibs in sixth place with four matches left before the split.

Having extra bodies to choose from is a big boost for the Dens Park gaffer.

“Last week we had a few injury concerns but I’ve got four players back, which is great,” Docherty said.

“Trevor Carson is back, Zach Robinson is back, Jordan McGhee back and Ryan Howley back.

“I’m buzzing with that and we’ve had three brilliant training days. The boys had a break and some were on international duty.

“And with the players added to the squad it means I only have Josh Mulligan and Owen Beck who are a bit longer term plus Curtis Main is struggling a bit.”

‘Low maintenance, high output’

Owen Beck remains with parent club Liverpool as he continues his rehab to sort a groin injury.

But one coming back ahead of schedule is Jordan McGhee.

The former Hearts man has made the right wing-back slot his own this season and has been a big miss in the last two matches.

“He’s ahead of schedule but that’s typical Jordan McGhee. He’s such a brilliant pro,” Docherty added.

“He is low maintenance, high output.

“Jordan has trained this week and is available for Saturday so credit to him and his professionalism.

“Credit also to the medical team – when everyone else had a break, they were all in helping the injured players and they’ve got them back for me and I’m delighted by that.

“Jordan has had a really consistent season for me.

“He scored the winner in our last game against St Johnstone and he’s been great.

“He is such a brilliant pro and is typical of the senior pros I have here.

“Jordan just gets on the with the job and is a leader on the pitch.

“I’m delighted to have him back and it’s credit to his professionalism that he is back way before the scheduled date.”