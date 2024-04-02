Overnight roadworks to take place on busy A90 junction near Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Overnight roadworks to take place on busy A90 junction near Perth

Slip roads at the Barnhill Interchange will be closed during the project.

By Kieran Webster
A sign for the Barnhill Interchange.
The work will take place at the Barnhill Interchange. Image: Google Street View

A busy junction on the A90 near Perth is to close for overnight roadworks.

The roadworks, at the Barnhill Interchange, will begin on Wednesday, April 3 and last until 6.30am on Saturday.

All entry and exit slip roads will be closed overnight on Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, the southbound exit slip will be reopened.

The closures are part of resurfacing works on the interchange that have been extended from last month.

Diversions during Barnhill Interchange closure

Diversion routes are as follows:

Northbound traffic looking to enter Perth should follow the M90 towards Broxden Roundabout and take the A93 Glasgow Road.

Southbound traffic should continue over the Friarton Bridge and take exit 10. They should then continue to the Broxden Roundabout and take the A93 Glasgow Road.

A map showing the diversion.
A map showing the diversion route. Image: Amey

Northbound traffic leaving Perth should join the M90 at Broxden Roundabout, and follow signs for the A90 at Junction 10 before continuing over the Friarton Bridge.

Southbound traffic should join the M90 at the Broxden Roundabout.

The project, carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland, will help address defects on 800 metres of road.

It is hoped the scheme will benefit 18,000 vehicles that use the route daily.

The A90, M90 and Friarton Bridge will remain fully open during the roadworks.

All works are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled to a later date.

More from Perth & Kinross

Crash A9 Broxden
A9 restricted near Perth due to collision
Sorin Mihai and Roxy Stefan inside Perth restaurant Crido's, next to Perth Museum
Perth Museum: City centre traders' verdict on £27m new neighbour
Ionel Sara-Lates was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court of indecent exposure.
Flasher hid in bush and exposed himself to women in Perthshire woods
Little boys being shown how to make baskets by woman in iron age clothing at Scottish Crannog Centre
Best pictures as Scottish Crannog Centre reopens to public
Florence Place in Perth.
Confusion as six-month trial closure of Perth street to begin
Garden centre in fife
8 must-visit garden centres in Tayside and Fife - according to our readers
Picture shows the woman on the ground and a youth running away.
Three youths charged after woman, 74, pushed to the ground in Perthshire woods
Oliver Romain at the site.
Aberfeldy businessman plans to open £5-a-night motorhome stopover near the town
Ailsa Thomson (aged 6 from Madderty) having fun at Perth Museum opening weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth Museum: Best pictures from day two of opening weekend
Paul Colquhoun appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee thug attacked girlfriend and smashed up car at Perthshire house party

Conversation