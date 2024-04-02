Overnight roadworks to take place on busy A90 junction near Perth

A busy junction on the A90 near Perth is to close for overnight roadworks.

The roadworks, at the Barnhill Interchange, will begin on Wednesday, April 3 and last until 6.30am on Saturday.

All entry and exit slip roads will be closed overnight on Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, the southbound exit slip will be reopened.

The closures are part of resurfacing works on the interchange that have been extended from last month.

Diversions during Barnhill Interchange closure

Diversion routes are as follows:

Northbound traffic looking to enter Perth should follow the M90 towards Broxden Roundabout and take the A93 Glasgow Road.

Southbound traffic should continue over the Friarton Bridge and take exit 10. They should then continue to the Broxden Roundabout and take the A93 Glasgow Road.

Northbound traffic leaving Perth should join the M90 at Broxden Roundabout, and follow signs for the A90 at Junction 10 before continuing over the Friarton Bridge.

Southbound traffic should join the M90 at the Broxden Roundabout.

The project, carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland, will help address defects on 800 metres of road.

It is hoped the scheme will benefit 18,000 vehicles that use the route daily.

The A90, M90 and Friarton Bridge will remain fully open during the roadworks.

All works are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled to a later date.