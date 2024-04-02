Fife carer who said ‘they need to go back to their own country’ struck off after racism conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife carer who said ‘they need to go back to their own country’ struck off after racism conviction

Video footage also captured her call another person "low-life scum".

By Neil Henderson
Compass House in Dundee, the headquarters of the SSSC.
Compass House in Dundee, the headquarters of the SSSC. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

A Kirkcaldy care worker has been struck off after a court found her guilty of racially abusing another person.

Jennifer Broadley was punished by care industry watchdog Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

Police originally launched an investigation after a complaint over a non-work-related incident in Edinburgh in September 2022.

Video footage viewed by police captured Broadley call another person “low-life scum”.

She was then heard saying: “They need to go back to their own country and start their own trouble.

“They need to go back to their own f****** country and cause trouble.

“We don’t want your trouble here.”

SSSC panel ruled for registration to be removed

However, the SSSC had only been made aware in October 2022 of the incident when police contacted the regulatory body to inform it that Broadley had been charged.

She was admonished after being found guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in May 2023 of acting in a racially aggravated manner intended to cause alarm or distress.

Now, following a disciplinary hearing the SSSC, the Fife care worker has had her registration revoked.

The SSSC ruled that she had “demonstrated a lack of control and a deep-seated attitude that gave rise to a risk of repetition.”

The SSSC added: “It demonstrated a significant departure from the standard to be expected of a social care worker.”

Fife carer’s conduct ‘highly likely’ to be repeated

The panel also said that the conduct was intentional and “highly likely” to be repeated.

The regulatory body has a number of disciplinary options at its disposal.

These include the temporary suspension or permanent removal of an offender from practising within the care industry.

The SSSC acknowledged that Broadley had no prior adverse disciplinary care record and that the offence occurred outside a work setting.

However, it deemed her suitability to work in social care had been impaired.

She was not represented at the hearing, where the panel ruled that her registration be removed.

