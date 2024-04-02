Fife carer who said ‘they need to go back to their own country’ struck off after racism conviction

A Kirkcaldy care worker has been struck off after a court found her guilty of racially abusing another person.

Jennifer Broadley was punished by care industry watchdog Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

Police originally launched an investigation after a complaint over a non-work-related incident in Edinburgh in September 2022.

Video footage viewed by police captured Broadley call another person “low-life scum”.

She was then heard saying: “They need to go back to their own country and start their own trouble.

“They need to go back to their own f****** country and cause trouble.

“We don’t want your trouble here.”

SSSC panel ruled for registration to be removed

However, the SSSC had only been made aware in October 2022 of the incident when police contacted the regulatory body to inform it that Broadley had been charged.

She was admonished after being found guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in May 2023 of acting in a racially aggravated manner intended to cause alarm or distress.

Now, following a disciplinary hearing the SSSC, the Fife care worker has had her registration revoked.

The SSSC ruled that she had “demonstrated a lack of control and a deep-seated attitude that gave rise to a risk of repetition.”

The SSSC added: “It demonstrated a significant departure from the standard to be expected of a social care worker.”

Fife carer’s conduct ‘highly likely’ to be repeated

The panel also said that the conduct was intentional and “highly likely” to be repeated.

The regulatory body has a number of disciplinary options at its disposal.

These include the temporary suspension or permanent removal of an offender from practising within the care industry.

The SSSC acknowledged that Broadley had no prior adverse disciplinary care record and that the offence occurred outside a work setting.

However, it deemed her suitability to work in social care had been impaired.

She was not represented at the hearing, where the panel ruled that her registration be removed.