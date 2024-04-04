Perth sheltered housing residents stranded as lift breaks down AGAIN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth sheltered housing residents stranded as lift breaks down AGAIN

The lift at the Dewar Court sheltered housing block broke down days after its last repair, leaving elderly and disabled residents stuck.

By Morag Lindsay
Eddie McHardy standing next to broken down lift at Dewar Court sheltered housing block in Perth
Eddie McHardy fears for elderly and disabled tenants at Dewar Court, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Elderly and disabled residents are stuck on the upper floors of a Perth sheltered housing complex after the lift broke down for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Bosses at Cairn housing association say they are treating the breakdown at Dewar Court as a priority.

But they admit the age of the lift is making it difficult to source parts.

And they can’t say when the repairs will be completed.

Resident Eddie McHardy, 73, says he fears for his neighbours in the three-storey block.

“There are people in their 90s on the top floor,” he said.

“Some of them are disabled. They’re stuck there. They can’t get downstairs, they can’t go anywhere.

Eddie McHardy and Dewar Court neighbour Jimmy Weir standing next to broken lift with out of order sign on sliding doors
Eddie McHardy and Dewar Court neighbour Jimmy Weir. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The girls in the office helped someone down the stairs today,” he added.

“But what would happen if someone tripped and fell?”

Mr McHardy said the Dewar Court lift was only repaired a few days ago.

It had previously been out of action for two weeks.

He went out for the day on Saturday, and returned to find it out of order again.

He said he was frustrated at the lack of information coming from Cairn.

And he said residents were losing confidence in the lift – and asking when it would be replaced, rather than repaired.

Signs advising lift is out of service and engineer has been notified
The sign greeting residents and visitors at Dewar Court, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Most folk will have relatives or someone who can bring them shopping, but that might just be once a week,” he said.

“What are they supposed to do the rest of the time? And how long are we supposed to put up with this?”

‘This is not an immediate solution, and is costly’

Cairn describes Dewar Court, Perth, as ideal “for those aged 60 and over (or 55 and over for those with a medical condition) who still wish to live independently in their own home”.

A spokeswoman said the firm takes tenants’ safety and access very seriously.

But she said there had been a delay in sourcing parts following both breakdowns.

Dewar Court exterior, showing three storeys of flats
The Dewar Court sheltered housing block in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The issue that arose at the past weekend is completely unrelated to the previous issue, and unfortunately requires a complex repair and testing before it can be reinstated,” she added.

“This is in progress as a priority repair which will be carried out as soon as the parts are acquired.”

The spokeswoman said Cairn was looking at the long-term viability of the Dewar Court lift.

“Due to the age of the lift, the parts have been harder to source, and we are working with our contractor to ensure anticipated parts can be readily available,” she said.

“Ultimately, due to the age of the lift, we are also investigating full replacement of the equipment. However this is not an immediate solution and is a costly one, so requires extensive planning.”

Dewar Court sign with Cairn branding
Dewar Court is aimed at older and disabled people in Perth who want to live independently. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And she said Cairn is working to restore access at Dewar Court as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a more definitive answer regarding when the repair will take place,” she said.

“However, it is a priority repair and we are doing everything we can to ensure tenants are inconvenienced for as little time as possible.

“The contractors are out this morning to complete a beam test and we should get a more definitive timescale later on today.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Reece Tucker.
Dundee driver denies causing brother's death and injuring two children in Glenshee crash
Demolition work on The White Horse Inn has started.
Pictures as demolition work on White Horse Inn in Perth begins
Forensic Artist reconstruction of Julian Chisholm, aka Mr X, 30 years escaping from custody. Supplied by Hew Morrison (2024).
Forensic expert reveals how Blairgowrie drug smuggler Julian Chisholm could look after 30 years…
A boarded up window at St Madoes Primary School.
Perthshire school trashed and fire set off during overnight break-in
Image from driver's dashcam footage on A90.
Pedestrian 'one trip from catastrophe' on A90 between Dundee and Perth
Elcho Castle.
Historic castle near Perth reopens to visitors after four-year closure
Artur Szyncel leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Former road safety inspector from Perth banned for speeding at 100mph on A9
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth leisure swimming crisis laid bare amid plans to axe pool
4
Janice Haig standing behind flood barrier at her home in Perth's Craigie area
Perth flood victims urged to take up free home protection checks
Society of High Constables of Perth standing guard outside Perth Museum, with one woman among their ranks
Who were High Constables guarding Perth Museum – and where were the women?

Conversation