Pictures as demolition work on White Horse Inn in Perth begins

New pictures have shown the beginning of demolition work to the White Horse Inn in Perth.

The building on North William Street has been torn down after it was deemed to be in a dangerous condition.

Work began to remove the former hotel on Wednesday and is scheduled to continue for two weeks.

Perth and Kinross Council has served a Dangerous Building notice on the property, with parking prohibited during the works.

Having previously been used as a hotel and a night club, the building was abandoned in 2013 after a fire ripped through the building.

A second major blaze broke out in 2016.

Neighbours of the building shared their relief of the demolition works, with one calling it a ‘dangerous eyesore’.

The long-term plans for the site have not been confirmed.

Our photographer Kim Cessford captured images from the start of the works.