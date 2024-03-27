Perth eyesore hotel set for demolition after 10 years of ruin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth eyesore hotel set for demolition after 10 years of ruin

The White Horse Inn has been derelict since a major fire in 2013.

By Morag Lindsay
White Horse Inn exterior showing building in advances stages of dereliction
The White Horse Inn in Perth has been derelict for 10 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A derelict Perth hotel which fell into ruin after a blaze in 2013 is finally set to be bulldozed.

Signs have gone up around the White Horse Inn, alerting locals that demolition work is due to start next Tuesday April 2.

The works on North William Street are scheduled to continue for two weeks.

Parking will be prohibited for the duration.

A spokesperson for White Horse Inn owner Derek Petterson confirmed the demolition was going ahead.

However, they would not say when exactly the bulldozers were moving in – or discuss the long-term plans for the site.

Sign prohibiting parking, waiting and loading in North William Street, Perth, for demolition works from April 2-15
Signs around the White Horse Inn in Perth’s North William Street. Image: Supplied.

The news has come as a relief to neighbours.

One told The Courier: “We’ve been fighting for this for years.

“It’s a dangerous eyesore and everyone will be glad to see the back of it.”

White Horse Inn ‘a blot on Perth landscape’

The White Horse Inn was abandoned in 2013 after a fire ripped through the building.

A second major blaze broke out in 2016.

Firefighters at scene of White Horse Inn fire, in Perth, in 2016
The 2016 fire at the White Horse Inn in Perth.

Plans to demolish it and build 12 flats in its place were shelved in 2020 when the roof collapsed, forcing nearby residents to flee their homes.

At the time Mr Petterson, who owns McLeod Glaziers, told The Courier he was working with an architect on another proposal for the site, adding: “We look forward to a happier path for the building”.

The demolition works have been welcomed by Perth City Centre councillor Peter Barrett.

He said. “I hope this really is the end in sight for the White Horse Inn saga.

“Demolition will remove this blot on the landscape which has existed for more than a decade.

White Horse Inn with peeling brickwork, gaping windows, and shrubs growing out of the building
Perth residents have been calling for the White Horse Inn to demolished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“And it will hopefully mean the end of the emotional, mental and financial stresses that the direct neighbours have endured living next to a structurally dangerous building – as well as the impacts and inconvenience of having to leave their homes when it wasn’t safe.”

Mr Barrett said the razing of the White Horse Inn and the ongoing YMCA renovation of the 130-year-old St Andrew’s and St Stephen’s church building would make a huge improvement to North William Street.

The White Horse Inn move follows the recent demolition of another of Perth’s longest-standing eyesores.

The Clachan Bar and Quality Street Cafe in South Methven Street were torn down last autumn.

There have been calls for affordable housing to be built on the site.

