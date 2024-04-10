Woman taken to hospital after crash on Kinross-shire road

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on a Kinross-shire road.

The incident happened on the A823 near Pool of Muckhart, on the border with Clackmannanshire, on Wednesday morning.

The road was closed for around an hour while emergency services dealt with the crash.

The extent of the woman’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Investigation continues into A823 crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Wednesday we were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A823 near Pool of Muckhart.

“Emergency services attended and the female passenger of one of the cars was taken to hospital.

“The road was closed for around an hour to allow for recovery.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”